Algonquin man charged with marijuana trafficking while out on bond

A 36-year-old Algonquin man was out on bond on felony drug charges when he was arrested Tuesday on new charges accusing him of possessing and trafficking thousands of grams of marijuana, court records show.

Steven Radak, of the zero to 100 block of Twickenham Court, was charged with trafficking 2,500 to 5,000 grams of marijuana, two counts of delivering or possessing with intent to deliver 2,000 to 5,000 grams of marijuana, and one count of possessing 2,000 to 5,000 grams of marijuana, according to the criminal complaint.

He is being held in the McHenry County jail on a $150,000 bond. He must post $15,000 to be released.

On or about Tuesday, McHenry County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Task Force learned that Radak was receiving several large packages through the mail that were suspected to contain marijuana, prosecutors said in a motion asking a judge to require Radak show the source of any bail funds.

Radak was seen with the packages and then witnessed dropping them off at another residence, according to the motion. After obtaining a search warrant, police searched the packages and reported finding marijuana.

Police then obtained a search warrant for his home where they allegedly found more marijuana, the shipping labels for the packages already found, other boxes similar to the ones already discovered, a vacuum sealer, a scale and other packaging materials, according to the motion.

Postal history shows the packages originated in California, the motion states.

At the time of his arrest Tuesday, Radak was out of the county jail on a $30,000 bond, of which he posted the required 10%, or $3,000.

In that case, filed in August, he is charged with possession with intent to deliver 30 to 500 grams of marijuana, possession 100 to 500 grams of marijuana, and a petty offense for driving with expired registration, according to court documents.

Attempts to reach his attorney on Wednesday were not successful. Radak is due in court Friday on a motion to reduce bond and a preliminary hearing.