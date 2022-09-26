September 27, 2022
News - McHenry County

McHenry County grand jury indictments for the week of Sept. 5, 2022

By Shaw Local News Network

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:

  • Richard E. McDonald, 63, of the 100 block of Lakeview Drive, Oakwood Hills; aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful use of a weapon.
  • Shane Torrez Jr., 18, of the 10100 block of Bennington Drive, Huntley; defrauding a drug or alcohol screening test.
  • Michael A. Walton, 22, of the 800 block of Roosevelt Street, Linton, Indiana; child abduction.
  • Anthony J. Bielecki, 19, of the 600 block of Lorree Lane, Lake in the Hills; attempted first-degree murder, aggravated domestic battery causing great bodily harm, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
  • Jasmine M. Caldwell, 32, of the 4700 block of Elm Street, McHenry; retail theft of property worth more than $300, theft of property worth more than $500, retail theft with previous conviction, theft with previous conviction and resisting a police officer.
  • Kevin N. Labrizzi, 29, of the 10500 block of Main Street, Richmond; possession of a stolen license plate.
  • Mark S. Derengowski, 30, of the 7400 block of Burning Tree Drive, McHenry; leaving the scene of a crash with injuries, two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to give information and render aid, and disregarding a stop sign.
  • Christina M. Jenkins, 41, of the 700 block of Wiltshire Court, Crystal Lake; two counts of disorderly conduct for filing a false report.
  • Brandon M. Stevens, 31, of the 2200 block of Edgewood Drive, Woodstock; retail theft with a previous conviction.
  • Janis E. Anderson, 65, of the zero to 100 block of North Holly Avenue, Fox Lake; aggravated battery to a security officer and two counts of aggravated battery to a nurse.
  • Shelly L. Conrad, 57, of the 62200 block of West Pine Street, Antioch; theft of property worth more than $500 and two counts of unlawful possession of a credit card.
  • Heather L. Bartolai, 38, of the 300 block of East Crystal Lake Avenue, Crystal Lake; retail theft of property worth more than $300.
  • Michael N. Patitucci, 39, of the 500 block of Leah Lane, Woodstock; aggravated domestic battery and three counts of domestic battery.
  • Miguel A. Camacho, 62, of the 3200 block of West Arthington Street, Chicago; forgery, unauthorized possession of a prescription form, and attempted acquisition or obtainment of a controlled substance by forgery.
  • Steven G. Bowman, 56, of the 900 block of Nippersink Road, Spring Grove; two counts of domestic battery with a previous conviction, resisting a police officer and violating conditions of bail.
  • Tavon A. Jones, 26, of Woodstock; criminal damage to government property.
