McHenry County grand jury indictments for the week of Sept. 5, 2022

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:
- Richard E. McDonald, 63, of the 100 block of Lakeview Drive, Oakwood Hills; aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful use of a weapon.
- Shane Torrez Jr., 18, of the 10100 block of Bennington Drive, Huntley; defrauding a drug or alcohol screening test.
- Michael A. Walton, 22, of the 800 block of Roosevelt Street, Linton, Indiana; child abduction.
- Anthony J. Bielecki, 19, of the 600 block of Lorree Lane, Lake in the Hills; attempted first-degree murder, aggravated domestic battery causing great bodily harm, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
- Jasmine M. Caldwell, 32, of the 4700 block of Elm Street, McHenry; retail theft of property worth more than $300, theft of property worth more than $500, retail theft with previous conviction, theft with previous conviction and resisting a police officer.
- Kevin N. Labrizzi, 29, of the 10500 block of Main Street, Richmond; possession of a stolen license plate.
- Mark S. Derengowski, 30, of the 7400 block of Burning Tree Drive, McHenry; leaving the scene of a crash with injuries, two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to give information and render aid, and disregarding a stop sign.
- Christina M. Jenkins, 41, of the 700 block of Wiltshire Court, Crystal Lake; two counts of disorderly conduct for filing a false report.
- Brandon M. Stevens, 31, of the 2200 block of Edgewood Drive, Woodstock; retail theft with a previous conviction.
- Janis E. Anderson, 65, of the zero to 100 block of North Holly Avenue, Fox Lake; aggravated battery to a security officer and two counts of aggravated battery to a nurse.
- Shelly L. Conrad, 57, of the 62200 block of West Pine Street, Antioch; theft of property worth more than $500 and two counts of unlawful possession of a credit card.
- Heather L. Bartolai, 38, of the 300 block of East Crystal Lake Avenue, Crystal Lake; retail theft of property worth more than $300.
- Michael N. Patitucci, 39, of the 500 block of Leah Lane, Woodstock; aggravated domestic battery and three counts of domestic battery.
- Miguel A. Camacho, 62, of the 3200 block of West Arthington Street, Chicago; forgery, unauthorized possession of a prescription form, and attempted acquisition or obtainment of a controlled substance by forgery.
- Steven G. Bowman, 56, of the 900 block of Nippersink Road, Spring Grove; two counts of domestic battery with a previous conviction, resisting a police officer and violating conditions of bail.
- Tavon A. Jones, 26, of Woodstock; criminal damage to government property.