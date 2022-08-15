Bond set at $500,000 for man, 19, charged in LITH stabbing

A 19-year-old man is being held on $500,000 bond in the McHenry County jail facing domestic battery charges for allegedly stabbing someone with a knife Saturday in a Lake in the Hills’ home.

Anthony J. Bielecki, who police previously said lived in Arlington Heights is listed in McHenry County court documents as living in Lake in the Hills, where the incident occurred.

Bielecki is charged with aggravated domestic battery, a Class 2 felony, aggravated battery with great bodily harm and aggravated battery with use of a deadly weapon, each a Class 3 felony, according to the criminal complaint.

The more serious Class 2 felony carries a prison term of between three and seven years in prison.

Bielecki is accused of “intentionally” causing “great bodily harm” to the alleged victim Saturday afternoon at a home in the 600 block of Loree Lane, according to the criminal complaint filed in the McHenry County courthouse. The Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District took the person who was stabbed to Northwestern Medicine-Huntley, police said.

When police arrived officers secured the exterior of the residence, where Bielecki was inside. Police said Bielecki surrendered without further incident.

He must post 10% ($5,000), to be released. Bielecki on Monday was appointed an assistant public defender and a preliminary hearing was set for 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12.