McHenry High School District 156 to host job fair Tuesday, Wednesday

McHenry High School District 156 will host a job fair Tuesday and Wednesday in an effort to fill several open positions, including instructional assistants, bus drivers and part-time food service employees.

Planned for 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, the fair will be held in the district’s main office at 4716 W. Crystal Lake Road in McHenry.

Candidates will have the opportunity to be interviewed during the job fair. Bringing a resume is recommended.

Other jobs the district is looking to fill include bilingual instructional assistants, certified nursing assistants, substitutes, and security and supervision professionals.

For details, email hr@dist156.org or visit the district’s website.