Bradley police arrest Kankakee woman for battery to officers

Bradley police arrested a Kankakee woman Thursday after responding to a fight involving around 15 people in the 200 block of West Broadway Street.

According to Kankakee County court records, 22-year-old Lily Cantrell was charged by the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office with two counts of aggravated battery to a peace officer (Class 2 Felony).

Bradley police said at approximately 12:43 a.m. Thursday they responded to the fight. Officers made contact with multiple subjects upon arrival.

One of those subjects was Cantrell, who police allege was highly intoxicated. They allege Cantrell became irate and kicked multiple officers while they were investigating.

As the charge offense is not subject to detention by the SAFE-T ACT, the defendant was released.