Waukegan man sentenced to 48 years in prison for sexual assault of child in Aurora

A Waukegan man has been sentenced by a Kane County judge to 48 years in prison for sexually assaulting a child in Aurora.

Glenn Wilson, 60, was convicted by a jury on Jan. 28 on four felony counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and four felony counts of criminal sexual assault, prosecutors said.

From 2006 to 2009, Wilson lived with the victim and her family at a home in Aurora, according to a release by the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

“During this time period [Wilson] repeatedly sexually abused the victim in his home,” the release said.

Wilson was sentenced by Judge Bianca Camargo. Wilson was prosecuted by assistant state’s attorneys Matthew Rodgers and Jacqueline Kliment. Following the sentencing, Rodgers thanked the jury, Kliment, and Aurora Det. Shane Leadbetter.

“The defendant used his position as an authority figure to sexually abuse the victim,” Rodgers said in the release. “He then threatened her into silence. Despite that, the victim was determined to hold him accountable for his horrific acts.”

Wilson was sentenced to eight years for each count of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child; he was also sentenced to four years for each count of criminal sexual assault, the release states. All counts are to be served consecutively.

Wilson must also register for life as a sexual offender.

He must serve at least 85% of his sentence. He received credit for 86 days served in the Kane County jail.