McHenry County felony report for week of Sept. 11, 2022

This is a list of those charged with felonies by the following McHenry County law enforcement agencies for the week of Sept. 11 through 17. Not all charges listed are felonies.
Information in court reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse and listed by charging agency. These individuals have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
Crystal Lake
Safire Gonzales, 29, of the 1200 block of Thomas Drive, Woodstock, was charged Sunday, Sept. 11, with possession of psilocybin and dextroamphetamine.
Jade A. Hernandez, 18, of the 1200 block of Sacramento Drive, Carpentersville, was charged Thursday, Sept. 15, with aggravated battery in a public place and domestic battery.
Drikiah L. Stewart, 19, of the 1400 block of Latham Place, Rockford, was charged Friday, Sept. 16 with theft of property worth $10,000 to $100,000.
Michael D. Harris, 33, of the 2600 block of West Washington Boulevard, Chicago, was charged Friday, Sept. 16, with possession and possession with intent to deliver 10 to 30 grams of marijuana.
Christian H. Morales, 25, of the 1300 block of Niagara Street, Waukesha, Wisconsin, was charged Wednesday, Sept. 14, with possession of 1 gram of heroin and possession of unsecured adult-use marijuana in a vehicle.
Harvard
Jose A. Lopez, 31, of the 300 block of Ratzlaff Street, Harvard, was charged Wednesday, Sept. 14, with possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.
Lake in the Hills
Cody E. Rosenthal, 26, of the 100 block of Hunters Path, Lake in the Hills, was charged Thursday, Sept. 15, with possession of less than a gram of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Monica Trejo, 20, of the 11600 block of Joan Avenue, Huntley, was charged Monday, Sept. 12, with possession of 500 to 2,000 grams of marijuana and improper lighting.
Melissa M. Ryan, 36, of the 2400 block of Pleasant Street, DeKalb, was charged Monday, Sept. 12, with drug-induced homicide, the manufacture or delivery less than a gram of fentanyl, and possession of less than a gram of fentanyl.
McHenry
Antionio L. Spruell, 29, of Antioch, California, was charged Wednesday, Sept. 14, with burglary, retail theft of property worth more than $300 and retail theft with previous conviction.
Brandon M. Stevens, 31, of the 2200 block of Edgewood Drive, Woodstock, was charged Wednesday, Sept. 14, with retail theft.
Taylor Lambright, 25, of the 1500 block of Keaton Drive, American Canyon, California, was charged Wednesday, Sept. 14, with burglary, retail theft of property worth more than $300 and retail theft with previous conviction.
Todd E. Wojdakowski, 43, of the 3000 block of Still Hill Drive, McHenry, was charged Thursday, Sept. 16, with obstructing justice, driving under the influence of alcohol, driving too fast for conditions, and failure to notify the Secretary of State of an address change.
Christopher D. Sliwinski, 31, of the 7600 block of Gene Drive, Wonder Lake, was charged Friday, Sept. 16, with possession of 5 to 15 grams of methamphetamine.
Jessica L. Speciale, 34, of the 700 block of Gene Drive, Wonder Lake, was charged Friday, Sept. 16, with possession of between 5 and 15 grams of methamphetamine and obstruction of justice.
McHenry County Sheriff’s Office
Daniel T. Hawkins, 30, of the 1700 block of Somerfield Lane, Crystal Lake, was charged Wednesday, Sept. 14, with possession with intent to deliver 30 to 500 grams of marijuana and possession of 100 to 500 grams of marijuana.
Alias R. Trevino, 19, of the 900 block of North Ninth Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was charged Thursday, Sept. 15, with identity theft.
Luis Arellano, 27, of the 1900 block of Charles Street, Woodstock, was charged Friday, Sept. 16, with possession and possession with intent to deliver 15 to 100 grams of cocaine.
Woodstock
Dustin D. Hanabarger, 33, of the 6400 block of Dunham Road, Union, was charged Saturday, Sept. 17, with disorderly conduct for window peeping with a prior conviction.