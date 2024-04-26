Harvard’s Eichholz, R-B’s Holtz combine for 43 strikeouts: Thursday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Softball

Harvard 2, Richmond-Burton 1 (12 inn.): At Harvard, Harvard junior Tallulah Eichholz, an NCAA Division I Belmont commit, and R-B junior Hailey Holtz (Iowa State) combined for 43 strikeouts in a Kishwaukee River Conference pitchers’ duel.

Eichholz threw all 12 innings for the Hornets (7-9, 4-4 KRC), allowing an unearned run on five hits with 19 strikeouts. Eichholz also scored the game-winning run in the 12th after she walked, stole second base and reached third on defensive indifference. She came around to score on a fielding error.

Holtz fired 24 strikeouts in 10 shutout innings, surpassing 500 strikeouts in her career for the Rockets (17-6, 6-3). Rebecca Lanz and Emerson Herrick both went 2 for 5. R-B’s lone run in the 11th was unearned.

Hampshire 7, Prairie Ridge 6: At Hampshire, the Whip-Purs (11-8, 5-5) ended the Wolves’ nine-game winning streak behind a big game from Bria Riebel, who went 2 for 2 with a home run, double, three runs and three RBIs.

Melissa Johnson and Chloe Van Horn had two hits and an RBI apiece, and Sophia Hagevold went 2 for 3 with a double. Lily Sippel picked up the win in relief, giving up an unearned run in four innings.

Ady Kiddy (2 for 2, RBI) hit her 10th home run for Prairie Ridge (16-2, 10-2), while Emma Dallas (2 for 3) had two RBIs, and Mary Myers went 2 for 4 with an RBI. Emily Harlow (2 for 4) scored twice.

Huntley 15, Jacobs 2 (5 inn.): At Huntley, Isabella Boskey went 3 for 3 with a home run, three runs scored and four RBIs for the Red Raiders (18-5, 10-2) in an FVC win over the Golden Eagles (3-16, 0-11). With the win, Huntley moved into a first-place tie with Prairie Ridge.

Ajai Bonner (2 for 2) hit her team-best fifth home run and drove in three runs, and Meghan Ryan and Lyla Ginczycki each had two RBIs. Aubrina Adamik (2 for 3) scored three runs, and Lana Hobday had two hits and an RBI. Makayla Rasmussen pitched three perfect innings with four strikeouts.

Jianna Tanada hit a solo homer for Jacobs.

Marengo 20, Woodstock 0 (4 inn.): At Woodstock, six players drove in multiple runs for the Indians (17-3, 7-0) in their KRC victory over the Blue Streaks (0-17-1, 0-8)

Josza Christiansen (2 for 2, three runs) and Gabby Christopher (2 for 3) had three RBIs apiece, and Gabby Gieseke (2 for 4), Kylee Jensen (2 for 3, four runs), Emily White (two runs) and Mia Feidt (two runs) each recorded two RBIs.

Lilly Kunzer tossed three shutout innings with six strikeouts.

Johnsburg 8, Sandwich 3: At Johnsburg, Joree Tibbs allowed two earned runs in a complete game for the Skyhawks (11-10, 3-5) to pick up a KRC win over the Indians.

Abri Bruns was 3 for 4, Carlie Majercik drove in two runs, and Ella Smith had a double and an RBI.

Woodstock North 11, Plano 0 (5 inn.): At Plano, Jo Jo Vermett finished 3 for 3 with a grand slam, double and six RBIs, and Kylee Nicholson tossed five scoreless innings to lead the Thunder (13-8, 7-2) past the Reapers.

Nicholson allowed two hits with nine strikeouts and no walks. Vermett became the program’s all-time RBI leader Krista Herrmann (2 for 3) and added a homer with two runs and three RBIs, and Aly Jordan was 3 for 4 with two runs scored.

McHenry 10, Cary-Grove 6: At Cary, Chloe Clark (2 for 4) scored twice with two RBIs to lead the Warriors (11-8, 7-4) past the Trojans (8-12, 5-7) in FVC action.

Natalie Bender (2 for 5) had a double and an RBI, and Maddie Hoffman added a triple, two runs scored and an RBI. Bender picked up the win, tossing 5 2/3 innings and allowing six runs with three strikeouts.

Becca Weaver was 2 for 2 with a double and two RBIs for C-G, and Maddie Crick (2 for 3) knocked in three runs. Aubrey Lonergan (2 for 4) scored three times. Katelyn O’Malley (2 for 4) added an RBI.

Burlington Central 12, Crystal Lake South 2 (5 inn.): At Crystal Lake, Kayla Covey (2 for 4) drove in three runs and scored twice for the Rockets (11-11, 5-6) in their FVC win against the Gators (1-19, 0-11).

Olivia Sutton was 3 for 4 with two RBIs, Allie Botkin (2 for 3) had a double, two runs and two RBIs, and Anna Sanders (2 for 3) scored three times. Isabelle Reed hit a solo home runs. Emily Rafferty had five strikeouts in two innings.

Stephanie Lesniewski had a double and an RBI to lead South.

Crystal Lake Central 7, Dundee-Crown 5: At Carpentersville, Ella Arana had a double, four runs scored and two RBIs for the Tigers (13-5, 8-3) in an FVC win over the Chargers (11-11, 6-5).

Liv Shaw (2 for 4) drove in two runs, and Makayla Malone added one RBI. Oli Victorine threw 1 2/3 innings scoreless innings of relief.

Alyssa Gale (4 for 4) scored three runs and drove in one for D-C. Jordyn Jeffs (2 for 3, RBI) and McKayla Anderson (2 for 3, RBI) both had two doubles. Anderson struck out 14 in seven innings.

Baseball

Huntley 9, Crystal Lake South 3: At Crystal Lake, Ryan Dabe went 3 for 5 with a home run, two runs scored and four RBIs as the Raiders (19-2, 11-1) topped the Gators (11-8, 5-7) in their FVC game.

AJ Putty was 3 for 4 with two RBIs, TJ Jakubowski was 3 for 4 with a double, two runs and an RBI, and Quinn Drews (2 for 4) knocked in two runs. Drew Borkowski allowed three runs on five hits in five innings. He struck out four and walked two.

CJ Regillio had a double and two RBIs for South, and Liam Sullivan scored two runs. Yandel Ramirez took the loss, giving up three earned runs on six hits in four innings.

Prairie Ridge 12, Dundee-Crown 6: At Carpentersville, Conner Pollasky hit a home run and drove in two runs for the Wolves (13-9, 4-8) in the FVC win over the Chargers (3-21, 0-12).

Gabe Winkelman had a triple, two runs scored and three RBIs, Karson Stiefer (2 for 4) had two runs and two RBIs, and Maddon McKim was 3 for 4 with two RBIs. Ryan Myers also drove in two runs. Riley Golden picked up the win, allowing five earned runs on eight hits in six innings. He struck out eight and walked two.

Kyle Pribel was 3 for 4 with two RBIs, and Hayden DeMarsh (RBI) and Jared Russell each went 2 for 4 for D-C.

Johnsburg 9, Woodstock 7: At Johnsburg, Brady Fisher was 2 for 4 with three runs scored and an RBI for the Skyhawks (4-18, 3-8) in the KRC win against the Streaks.

Ashton Stern drove in two runs, and Riley Johnson was 2 for 4 with an RBI. Evan Pohl earned the win, allowing four earned runs in 6 1/3 innings. He allowed nine hits, struck out six and walked two.

Everett Flannery was 2 for 3 with a home run and four RBIs for Woodstock. Trevor Cote and Sam Chapman (triple) each went 2 for 4 and scored twice.

McHenry 13, Crystal Lake Central 1 (5 inn.): At Crystal Lake, the Warriors (18-4, 8-3) scored 11 runs in the third inning to defeat the Tigers (7-12, 4-8) in FVC play.

Owen Micklinghoff was 3 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI, and Jack Stecker was 2 for 2 with three runs and one RBI. Kaden Wasniewski and Connor McLean added two RBIs apiece.

Kadin Borck earned the win, allowing a run on three hits over four innings. Sean Kempf drove in a run for Central.

Burlington Central 7, Jacobs 5: At Burlington, the Rockets (14-6, 9-3) scored six runs in the sixth inning to come back and beat the Eagles (14-6, 6-5) in their FVC game.

Elliot Alecia was 2 for 3 with three RBIs, Chase Powrozek had a double and two RBIs, and Michael Person was 3 for 4 with one RBI. Alecia started and allowed four runs on three hits in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out 13 and walked three.

Andrew Deegan and Luke Gormsen both had a double and an RBI for Jacobs. Kaeden Wagenaar allowed five runs (four earned) on six hits in five innings, striking out five and walking two.

Hampshire 7, Cary-Grove 4: At Cary, Wilson Wemhoff went 4 for 4 with four RBIs for the Whips (14-6, 6-4) in an FVC win against the Trojans (10-11, 5-7).

Calen Scheider scored two runs, and Anthony Karbowski got the win, allowing four unearned runs in 5 2/3 innings with seven strikeouts. Eric Jackson struck out three in 1 1/3 innings for the save.

Peyton Seaburg drove in a run for C-G. Keenan Krysh added two hits.

Girls soccer

Huntley 2, Crystal Lake South 0: At Crystal Lake, Ashlyn Grabs (three saves) and Maddie Laconic (three saves) combined for a shutout for the Raiders (10-4-1, 5-1) in their FVC win over the Gators (7-7, 1-3).

Peyton Kohn and Maddie Cummings both scored for Huntley, and Brooke Maxedon and Brooke Grabs had assists.

Marian Central 5, Cristo Rey St. Martin 0: At Woodstock, Adriana Wrzos scored two goals for the Hurricanes (7-3-1) in a nonconference victory. Anna Lingle made four saves in the shutout.

Also scoring for Marian were Sadie Gerstenkorn, Natalee Henkel and Kalia Parris.

Crystal Lake Central 7, McHenry 0: At Crystal Lake, Lizzie Gray had two goals and an assist in the Tigers’ FVC win against the Warriors (2-12, 0-6)

Also scoring for Central (12-2-1, 6-0) were Ella Bechler, Brooklyn Carlson, Maddie Gray, Olivia Anderson and Paiton Hulata.

Cary-Grove 6, Hampshire 0: At Cary, Brynn Harasimowicz and Kayli McMorris each had two goals and two assists for the Trojans (6-3-3, 4-2) in an FVC win against the Whips (8-6, 3-3).

Malaina Kurth and Addie Penrod also scored for C-G. Ainsley Kemp had three saves in the shutout.

Johnsburg 8, Harvard 0: At Johnsburg, Wynne Oeffling recorded a hat trick for the Skyhawks (11-3) in their KRC Tournament win against the Hornets (3-10-2).

Charlie Eastland and Liz Smith both had two goals, and Mackenzie McQuiston added one with four assists. Sophie Person made one save.

Burlington Central 8, Jacobs 1: At Central, the Rockets (5-6-2, 3-1) cruised to an FVC win over the Eagles (6-6-1, 0-5-1).

Woodstock North 9, Plano 0: At Woodstock, the Thunder (8-8) defeated the Reapers in KRC Tournament action.

Boys tennis

Jacobs 5, Crystal Lake Central 2: At Algonquin, the Eagles beat the Tigers in a battle of undefeated FVC teams. Jacobs’ Jack Soto (No. 1) and Rudra Rathod (No. 2) earned straight-set wins at singles.

Jacobs’ August Nelson and Soham Kalra defeated Brandon Oconer and Oliver True 6-3, 4-6, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles. Austin Dinh and Ryan Fulton (No. 2) and Liam Hulewicz and Sam Penna (No. 3) also added wins at doubles.

For Central, Eli Irwin won at No. 3 singles, and Aidan Johnson and Nate Muszynski won at No. 4 doubles.