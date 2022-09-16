DeKalb woman charged in fatal drug overdose of 39-year-old Woodstock native

A $500,000 warrant was issued this week for a DeKalb woman charged in connection with the fatal overdose of a 39-year-old man in Marengo.

Melissa M. Ryan, 36, of the 2400 block of Pleasant Street, is charged with drug-induced homicide, a Class X felony, as well as manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance, a Class 2 felony, and possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony, according to the criminal complaint filed in the complaint filed in the McHenry County courthouse.

Ryan is accused of delivering less than a gram of fentanyl to Michael David Mancuso about 8 p.m. on or about July 15, which he inhaled and later died from, according to the complaint.

Mancuso lived in Mesa, Arizona, but was born in Woodstock, according to an online obituary. He enjoyed playing softball and baseball and being outdoors, especially camping and fishing. He had a knack for cooking and motorcycles. He was moved by music, especially country music, according to his obituary.

Ryan was not in custody as of Friday afternoon, the McHenry County Jail log showed.