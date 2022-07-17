Fieldstone Subdivision to bring 173 new homes to Huntley; Talamore addition gets preliminary nod

HUNTLEY – Two new developments which promise to bring more than 300 houses to Huntley are moving forward, including a 173 single-family home subdivision set to break ground this year.

The Fieldstone Subdivision, which will see 173 single-family homes built in the northwest corner of Haligus and Huntley-Dundee roads, received its last approval from the Huntley Village Board Thursday.

The other, which is an expansion of the Talamore subdivision off Route 47, is moving forward, but will need to be approved one last time by the village board at a later date. It will also need to go through the village’s Plan Commission again.

Ohio-based M/I Homes is undertaking the Fieldstone Subdivision, which received initial approval at by the village board April 14. Director of Development Services Charles Nordman said the plans then and now are identical.

“I love your houses, and they’re beautiful,” Trustee Ronda Goldman said at the meeting.

While the land containing all the houses will be prepared at one time, Fieldstone’s phase one will consist of 71 houses, Nordman said. The second phase will contain another 71 houses, with the final phase including the last 31 homes.

A park is slated for the second phase also, Nordman said.

The Kudlach Property on the eastern side of Huntley is slated to have 173 single-family houses built after Trustees approved a development project at the spot during their April 14, 2022 meeting. (Provided by the Village of Huntley)

The goal is to break ground this year, Marc McLaughlin with the Fieldstone project said. Housing models won’t appear under the foundation is laid, however, which is planned for next spring.

Trustee JR Westberg voiced concern about the financial stability of the company, saying he worried that current challenges facing the economy could impede the project’s completion.

“This housing market could pop real quick,” Westberg said. “We had that same issue with Talamore and Cider Grove.”

McLaughlin said phasing the development helps prevent that from happening, saying the Fieldstone project is in a “good position.”

Trustees also moved forward with plans to have 129 single-family homes built as part of a planned addition to the Talamore Subdivision. The homes will be built on a 63-acre spot that sits southwest of the end of Reed Road.

Trustees also preliminarily approved rezoning the area for the development, though a final vote is needed before plans move forward. Rezoning would also impact adjacent land next to Talamore, though no plans for that space are included in the newest slate of houses.

The project was originally reviewed by the board on May 12, where trustees expressed support for the development. Though as the project made its way through the village’s process, some concerns came up from residents.

Those concerns included worries over increased population, traffic and stormwater management. Village President Timothy Hoeft at the meeting complimented the developer for taking time to work with residents on concerns.

Questions about extending both Algonquin and Reed roads have also come up. While the village has had conversations with McHenry County, there are no plans to do so at this time, Nordman said.

“There’s a lot of work yet to be done,” he said.