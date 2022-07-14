Huntley’s Talamore subdivision could soon be expanded further

The Talamore subdivision in Huntley may be a step closer to being fully built out if village trustees opt to move forward with another section of housing in the neighborhood, which sits off Route 47.
Just south of the current buildout of the subdivision, which contains numerous sections of housing built during about the past 15 years, sits an empty field that could see another 129 single-family houses developed, according to village documents.
Known as “Pod 10,” the section in question is a 63-acre spot that sits southwest of the end of Reed Road within the current area of the Talamore subdivision, lying west of Route 47.
The proposal is set to go in front of the Village Board at its meeting on Thursday. As part of the proposal, the developer, Lennar Corporation, seeks to have the area rezoned to allow for housing.
The newest addition to the subdivision went in front of the Huntley Village Board on May 12 for an initial concept review, according to village documents. At the meeting, trustees said they liked the homes, along with questions about the need to extend both Reed and Algonquin roads.
“It’s beautiful and I love your homes,” Trustee Mary Holzkopf said at the meeting. “I’m happy you’re building in Huntley again.”
At the Plan Commission’s meeting in late June, the proposal was met with some pushback from residents, primarily from the Oakcrest subdivision to the south. They voiced a few concerns, including increased population density and traffic, according to village material.
“My wife and I chose Huntley because of their schools, and they seem to be getting more crowded,” resident Fred Biring said. “That makes me concerned.”
Members of the Plan Commission said they were worried about runoff stormwater caused by the project. John McFarland, with the developer, said there’s an “engineering solution” to the problem.
“The entire site will have a stormwater system,” he said. “All of that gets designed and laid out in final engineering.”
Despite the comments, the Plan Commission recommended the project in a 4-2 vote, requiring that the site be in compliance with the village and the Huntley Fire Protection District. Lennar also will have to minimize any increased stormwater runoff caused by the project.
The Talamore subdivision originally was approved in 2005, but saw work stop and start over the years because of certain challenges, such as the Great Recession. The development also has changed hands over the course of time, but now is run by Lennar.
In recent months, work has continued in the subdivision, with about 300 homes being worked on across three different sections.
If Lennar receives the go-ahead Thursday, it will be required to go back through the Plan Commission and the Village Board one more time for final approval, officials said at the June 27 Plan Commission meeting.
The current plans would leave a 100-acre space just east of the new housing. That space in the future also could be developed into housing, according to village material.