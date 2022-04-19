Talamore subdivision in Huntley continuing work on almost 300 new homes

Huntley’s Talamore subdivision is continuing to grow, as almost 300 homes are expected to soon be completed.

The subdivision originally was approved in 2005, but over time has seen work stop and start, said Charles Nordman, the village’s director of development services. Much of the space in the area has been platted for several years, including the areas currently being built out.

Village President Tim Hoeft complimented the work Talamore has done dating back to almost 20 years ago.

“Talamore has been a great development for our community,” he said. “It’s brought a positive residential [area] to Huntley.”

Single-family homes and townhomes are currently being built in a few areas around the subdivision, Nordman said.

New homes being built Monday, April 4, 2022, in the Talamore of Huntley subdivision. (Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmedia.com)

About 100 new townhomes are being completed on the northern end of the community, adjacent to Ackman Road, where about 20 townhomes had been built previously, he said. Toward the southern part of the subdivision, near Reed Road, 83 single-family homes are in the works, and another area toward the center of the subdivision will have 102 new homes, also single-family.

“These were all originally approved going back to that 2005 to 2007 timeframe,” he said. “They were ready to be built on.”

Lennar Corporation, one of the several developers to have worked on the site and the current lead developer, did not provide additional details on the timeline, price or cost of the new homes. Danielle Tocco, vice president of communications for Lennar, said the company has no further comment on the development at this time.

The company’s website for Talamore includes details on a couple of collections of homes for the subdivision. Those homes’ prices range from a little under $281,000 to more than $509,000.

While some events over time, such as the 2008 housing crash, saw work slow down, Talamore has seen steady progress being made, Nordman said.

Work picked back up in recent years, Nordman said. One section saw work happen again in 2019 while the townhomes were started several years ago, with Lennar picking back up the work in 2018.

The entrance to the Talamore of Huntley subdivision on Monday, April 4, 2022. (Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmedia.com)

The area near Reed Road on the southern side of the subdivision represents the last of the phases that can be built without further village approval.

Once the areas currently under construction are completed, it will essentially be the first time in almost 20 years that work has not been ongoing in the area, Nordman said. Despite this, residents in the subdivision haven’t brought up concerns about this perpetual work, as the areas of construction are fairly separated, Nordman said.

Other areas are available to build, just south of Reed Road, but that would require the developers to go through the village’s zoning process, Nordman said. The land, which currently is empty, also is owned by Lennar.

Hoeft said he isn’t sure exactly what Lennar’s intentions are at that spot, but said he looks forward to any future work with the developer.

New homes being built Monday, April 4, 2022, in the Talamore of Huntley subdivision. (Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmedia.com)

The development has also changed hands over time. It began as a joint venture between Ryland Homes and Concord Homes, but now is run by Lennar, Nordman said. The effect has been multiple different kinds of projects within the area.

“You see that as you drive through and see the different styles of homes within the subdivision,” Nordman said.

Located off Route 47, Talamore is a community that includes condos, single-family, and townhomes, as well as amenities including a swimming pool, splash pad, a fishing pond, a picnic pavilion, walking paths, and fitness center, according to Lennar’s website.

In total, the community consists of seven different homeowners associations, according to the subdivision’s homeowners association website.