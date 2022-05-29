McHenry County grand jury indictments

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:
- Sergio Rodriquez, 45, of the 900 block of Lake Avenue, Woodstock; aggravated battery at a public place, obstructing justice and two counts of criminal damage to property.
- John P. Lambrechts, 32, of the 3700 block of East Wonder Lake Road, Wonder Lake; false personation of a firefighter.
- Nicholas B. Hitztaler, 23, of the 800 block of North Melrose Court, McHenry; criminal damage to government property.
- Samuel E. Spann, 38, of the 400 block of Irving Park Avenue, Rockford; retail theft with prior armed robbery conviction.
- Miguel A. Aranda, 18, of the 5700 block of South Whipple Street, Chicago; three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a person younger than 13.
- Ryan Carbajal, 19, of the 7400 block of Jensen Boulevard, Hanover Park; armed violence, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and possession of 100 to 500 grams of marijuana.
- Zoe W. Davidson, 25, of the 100 block of Washington Street, Woodstock; possession of less than 15 grams of heroin and cocaine and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Marcus W. Farver, 46, of the 300 block of Millard Avenue, Crystal Lake; possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine.
- Thomas S. Gordon, 51, of the 100 block South Hi Lusi Avenue, Mount Prospect; possession of oxycodone.
- Vicente Cruz-Olin, 29, of the 800 block of North Seminary Avenue, Woodstock; possession of 15 grams of cocaine, obstructing justice, driving under the influence, possession of adult-use marijuana unsecured in a vehicle, possession of open alcohol by the driver and speeding.
- Marco A. Gomez, 19, of the 100 block of West Blackman Street, Harvard; possession with intent to deliver 30 to 500 grams of marijuana and possession of less than 15 grams each of lisdexamfetamine and alprazolam and 30 to 100 grams of marijuana.
- Carly E. Waters, 24, of the 600 block of South Brentwood Drive, Crystal Lake; possession with intent to deliver a look-alike substance and possession of clonazepam.
- Alexander B. Fitzgerald, 31, of the 500 block of Emerald Drive, McHenry; possession of fentanyl in the McHenry County Jail and possession of less than 15 grams of fentanyl.
- Dvino E. Thomas, 36, of the 5500 block of Hamilton Avenue, Chicago; criminal trespass to residence.