May 29, 2022
Shaw Local
News

McHenry County grand jury indictments

By Shaw Local News Network

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:

  • Sergio Rodriquez, 45, of the 900 block of Lake Avenue, Woodstock; aggravated battery at a public place, obstructing justice and two counts of criminal damage to property.
  • John P. Lambrechts, 32, of the 3700 block of East Wonder Lake Road, Wonder Lake; false personation of a firefighter.
  • Nicholas B. Hitztaler, 23, of the 800 block of North Melrose Court, McHenry; criminal damage to government property.
  • Samuel E. Spann, 38, of the 400 block of Irving Park Avenue, Rockford; retail theft with prior armed robbery conviction.
  • Miguel A. Aranda, 18, of the 5700 block of South Whipple Street, Chicago; three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a person younger than 13.
  • Ryan Carbajal, 19, of the 7400 block of Jensen Boulevard, Hanover Park; armed violence, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and possession of 100 to 500 grams of marijuana.
  • Zoe W. Davidson, 25, of the 100 block of Washington Street, Woodstock; possession of less than 15 grams of heroin and cocaine and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Marcus W. Farver, 46, of the 300 block of Millard Avenue, Crystal Lake; possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine.
  • Thomas S. Gordon, 51, of the 100 block South Hi Lusi Avenue, Mount Prospect; possession of oxycodone.
  • Vicente Cruz-Olin, 29, of the 800 block of North Seminary Avenue, Woodstock; possession of 15 grams of cocaine, obstructing justice, driving under the influence, possession of adult-use marijuana unsecured in a vehicle, possession of open alcohol by the driver and speeding.
  • Marco A. Gomez, 19, of the 100 block of West Blackman Street, Harvard; possession with intent to deliver 30 to 500 grams of marijuana and possession of less than 15 grams each of lisdexamfetamine and alprazolam and 30 to 100 grams of marijuana.
  • Carly E. Waters, 24, of the 600 block of South Brentwood Drive, Crystal Lake; possession with intent to deliver a look-alike substance and possession of clonazepam.
  • Alexander B. Fitzgerald, 31, of the 500 block of Emerald Drive, McHenry; possession of fentanyl in the McHenry County Jail and possession of less than 15 grams of fentanyl.
  • Dvino E. Thomas, 36, of the 5500 block of Hamilton Avenue, Chicago; criminal trespass to residence.
