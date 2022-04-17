Chicago man pleads not guilty to sexually abusing McHenry County child

An 18-year-old Chicago man entered a not guilty plea Thursday to sexually abusing a McHenry County child.

Miguel A. Aranda, of the 5000 block of South Whipple Street, pleaded not guilty to three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a person younger than 13, a Class 2 felony. Charges stem from alleged incidents that took place Nov. 12, according to McHenry County court records.

If convicted of the charges, Aranda could be sentenced to three to seven years in prison, be required to pay up to $25,000 in fines and register as a sex offender for life, McHenry County Judge Robert Wilbrandt said in court Thursday.

He was arrested by Algonquin police, according to McHenry County court records.

Aranda is due back in court June 2.