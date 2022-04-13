Zion man pleads not guilty to attempted murder, other charges in August McHenry shooting

A 26-year-old Zion man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to first-degree attempted murder among other charges that if convicted of, could send him to prison for decades.

Deontae M. Wade, who pleaded not guilty Wednesday after being arrested last month, was the second man arrested in connection with the Aug. 29 shooting at the intersection of Route 31 and Bull Valley Road in McHenry. The criminal complaint against Wade was filed the day after the shooting.

The other man, Dante L. Terrell Jr., 29, of Zion, was arrested the day of the shooting.

Both men face two counts of Class X attempted murder, as well as additional felony charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, unlawful use of a weapon, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

The most serious charges – the Class X attempted murder – carry sentences of six to 30 years if convicted and are not probational.

Both Wade and Terrell remained at the McHenry County Jail as of Wednesday, Wade on $750,000 bond, of which he must post $75,000 to be released, and Terrell on a $500,000 one, of which he would need to post $50,000.

Dante L. Terrell leaves the courtroom after a hearing Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, before Judge Michael Coppedge at the McHenry County Michael J. Sullivan Judicial Center in Woodstock. Terrell faces multiple felonies, including attempted murder, in connection with an exchange of gunfire that happened in August at a McHenry intersection. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmedia.com)

At the time of Wade’s arrest, the McHenry Police Department said the shooting remained an active investigation.

Wade was arrested last month following a traffic stop by the Lakemoor Police Department near Route 120 and Darrell Road, according to the McHenry Police Department’s news release at the time of his arrest.

The driver of a red 2012 Chevrolet, who McHenry police identified as Wade, allegedly provided the Lakemoor officer with false information about his identity and then tried to flee on foot, according to the release.

Wade was charged with obstruction of justice and identification, resisting arrest and other traffic offenses in Lake County following the incident. However, those charges were dismissed, court records show.

Prosecutors have alleged the incident occurred when Terrell, in a red Jeep Compass, was driving away from a football game at Prairie Ridge High School, when another vehicle, a Nissan Maxima, approached the intersection.

Terrell is accused of shooting at a passenger in the Nissan, according to the indictment filed against him in McHenry County. The criminal complaint alleges he fired a pistol with the intent of killing two men, according to a criminal complaint filed in McHenry County court.

Investigators with the McHenry Police Department spent hours taking photos and gathering evidence at the intersection of Illinois Route 31 and Bull Valley Road on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021 after a report of shots fired in the area. (Sam Lounsb)

Wade is accused of trying to kill the driver and passenger of the Jeep Compass, according to the indictment filed against him.

Bullets also struck another vehicle that happened to be stopped at that intersection. More than 50 shell casings were found at the scene. However, McHenry police said no injuries were reported in connection with the gunfire.

Both men are accused of possessing the firearms while on Prairie Ridge High School property earlier in the day, according to the criminal complaints.

At the time of Terrell’s arrest, school officials said they were unaware of the incident, and prosecutors have said Terrell did not show or use the weapon on school property.

In 2015, Wade was found guilty of felony aggravated battery of a pregnant woman, according to Lake County records, restricting him from carrying a firearm.

Terrell is due back in court April 27. Wade’s next court date is June 8.