Friends of McHenry County College Foundation board picks new board member, president

The Friends of McHenry County College Foundation Board has a new board member.

Charlotte Dioguardi was welcomed to the board during a Dec. 8 meeting, during which it also was announced current board member Steve Rankins would be taking on the role of board president, according to a news release.

Charlotte Dioguardi joined the Friends of McHenry County College Foundation Board of Directors at its Dec. 8, 2021, meeting. (Provided by McHenry County College)

Dioguardi, a Cary resident, currently is the director of the Health Management Center and integrative medicine and site operations of oncology at Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington, where she has worked for more than 35 years.

Rankins, a McHenry resident who has been on the board six years, is a senior vice president with First Midwest Bank, according to the release. He currently serves on the Board of Directors for the McHenry County Economic Development Corporation and sits on the Northwestern Medicine Philanthropic Leadership Council.

Rankins, who was given the Distinguished Alumnus designation, earned his associate degree from McHenry County College in 1986. He then went on to get a bachelor’s degree from Illinois State University in 1988 and a master’s in business administration from Webster University in 2004.

Rankins replaced outgoing board president Tina Hueppe, who served on the board for six years and plans to remain involved with the foundation through the Education to Empowerment program.

Each board member is elected to the board for a three-year term and can serve an additional three-year term after that, according to the release. After two consecutive terms, board members are asked to sit off the board for at least one year.