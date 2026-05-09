GI Jam in DeKalb brings together jazz fans, performers

Attendees of a GI Jam hosted at the RTW Veteran Center in DeKalb pose for a picture. (Photo Provided By Daniel Habeel)

The Remake The World (RTW) Veteran Center, in collaboration with Northern Illinois University’s Jazz Department and the Griffin Institute of Performing Arts, put jazz center stage in April, hosting a monthlong series of GI Jams, according to a news release.

The grand finale took place April 30 in the Liberty 250 Theater at the RTW Veteran Center in DeKalb, providing a venue in which jazz performers and fans united for a showcase of live, collaborative jazz performances highlighted by what organizers said was improvisation, mentorship and musical excellence.

April 30 also marked International Jazz Day, an annual observance aimed at celebrating jazz and its influence across cultures and communities.

“We created the Liberty 250 Theater to be an outlet for artistic talent right here in DeKalb County,” RTW Veteran Center Founder Daniel Habeel said. “As a former musician myself, I understand how powerful music can be in bringing people together and giving them a sense of purpose.”

The GI Jam sessions were made possible with help from Roosevelt Griffin, the director of jazz studies at NIU and the brainchild behind the program.

“This is how the art form survives,” Griffin said in a news release. “Experienced musicians work side by side with younger players, helping them develop their skills in a live setting. It’s about paying it forward.”

Griffin said he hopes to create space for the local jazz community to grow.

“We expect to see it spread through word of mouth,” Griffin said in a release. “Younger musicians will come up through the ranks, and seasoned professionals will join in. That’s the natural ecosystem of jazz.”

Organizers intend to keep the momentum from the GI Jam going.

In June, the RTW Veteran Center is putting on “DeKalb County Has Talent,” a community-wide talent search.

The program will identify and showcase the talents of local performers of all ages and disciplines, according to a release.