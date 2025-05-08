Crystal Lake South baseball rallies to beat McHenry: Wednesday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Baseball

Crystal Lake South 5, McHenry 2: At Crystal Lake, the Gators scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to come back and beat the Warriors in their Fox Valley Conference game. Nick Stowasser drove in two runs and Yandel Ramirez added a double and an RBI. Mark Pachla gave up two runs on seven hits over seven innings for the complete-game win.

Conner McLean had a double and drove in two for McHenry.

Burlington Central 2, Prairie Ridge 1: At Crystal Lake, Chase Powrozek allowed one run in 6⅔ innings for the Rockets in an FVC win. Powrozek struck out five and allowed one run, while Shane Lamberti got the final out for the save. Jake Johnson was 3 for 4 and Powrozek and David Hintz each drove in a run.

Owen Satterlee allowed two runs on seven hits for Prairie Ridge, striking out five. Connor Innis had an RBI.

Cary-Grove 12, Huntley 0 (6 inn.): At Huntley, Brock Iverson had a home run, four RBIs and three runs scored for the Trojans in an FVC win. Peyton Seaburg and Ricky Barnes (3 for 4) both had two RBIs, Jacob Duvall was 2 for 3 with a triple and two runs and Oskar Freund was 2 for 4 with two runs and drove in one. Charlie Taczy struck out 11 in six innings for the shutout. He allowed four hits and walked one.

Jacobs 7, Crystal Lake Central 0: At Crystal Lake, Jowell Colon tossed six shutout innings with four strikeouts, and the Golden Eagles knocked off the Tigers in FVC play. Aaden Colon was 3 for 5 with an RBI, Gavin Grummer was 3 for 4 with three runs scored, and Luke Flaskamp was 2 for 3 with a double and drove in one.

Hampshire 5, Dundee-Crown 3: At Hampshire, Nathan Wians didn’t allow any runs in 4⅓ innings of relief for the Whip-Purs in the FVC win. Wians struck out four, walked two and gave up two hits. Wilson Wemhoff was 2 for 4 with a double and one RBI. Anthony Karbowski knocked in two runs.

Sandwich 12, Marengo 7: At Marengo, Michael Kirchhoff (2 for 4, two runs) and Brady Kentgen (1 for 3, double) both drove in two runs for Marengo in a Kishwaukee River Conference loss. Quinn Lechner was 3 for 4 with a double, two runs and an RBI.

Softball

Marian Central 15, Aurora Central Catholic 1 (4 inn.): At Woodstock, Kaylie Kowalski (2 for 3, double, two runs), Vivianna Lara (3 for 3, double) and Mia Convey (1 for 2, two runs) each drove in two runs for the Hurricanes in a Chicagoland Christian Conference win. Christine Chmiel picked up the win, allowing a hit in three scoreless innings while striking out eight.

Girls lacrosse

Huntley 22, McHenry 1: At McHenry, Lauren Cardinal scored six goals, while Katie Ferrara and Leah Holmberg added two apiece for the Raiders in the FVC win.

Crystal Lake Central co-op 20, Hampshire 4: At Hampshire, Anna Starr led the scoring with six goals for the Tigers in an FVC victory. Fiona Lemke and Ella Trudeau had three goals apiece and Addie Bechler chipped in two.

Boys tennis

Johnsburg 3, Marengo 2: At Johnsburg, Tyler Batt (No. 1) and Ryan O’Dell (No. 2) won at singles for the Skyhawks in a KRC dual victory. Jack Rung/Miles Davis picked up a win at No. 2 doubles.

Derek Guadiana and Zane Markus won at No. 1 doubles for Marengo. Brandon Sackis won at No. 3 singles

McHenry 5, Woodstock 2: At McHenry, Mohsin Rizvi won at No. 1 singles as the Warriors won a nonconference dual against the Blue Streaks. Matt Zurawski won at No. 3 singles, while McHenry earned doubles wins from Aidan Kuzmiak/Alex Rudzki (No. 2), Will Lard/Atticus LaPorta (No. 3) and Milo Lischewski/Dan Hanekamp (No. 4).

Woodstock’s Brett Neuhart and Stewart Reuter won at No. 1 doubles. Jon Avila won at No. 2 singles.