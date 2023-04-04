Election 2023: Vote counting begins for McHenry County school board races

Competitive races – some with double the number of candidates compared to available seats – highlight McHenry County school board elections.

All results from Tuesday are unofficial and preliminary, as vote totals will likely change in coming days as provisional and late-arriving mail-in ballots are tallied. The results will be certified in two weeks.

One of the most competitive races is at Huntley School District 158 where nine candidates are running for three four-year terms and three are vying for one two-year seat.

Other competitive races include Algonquin-based Community School District 300, with eight candidates running for four seats, and Barrington School District 220, with seven candidates competing for three spots.

In District 300, just three members can come from each township, so based on the existing membership, only one of the three candidates from Rutland Township could win a seat.

Crystal Lake Elementary School District 47 has seven candidates running for three four-year spots and two for one two-year seat, and Cary School District 26 has five candidates for three spots,

Nippersink School District 2 has five candidates for three four-year terms and one for one two-year term. In Fox River Grove School District 3, six candidates are running for three four-year seats, and one candidate, Laura Vanderploeg, has filed as a write-in candidate for one of two open two-year spots. McHenry High School District 156 has five candidates for three spots.

Many races have just enough candidates to make the race competitive, having one more person than available spots.

Those races include Wauconda School District 118, Woodstock School District 200, Crystal Lake-based Community High School District 155, McHenry School District 15 and Prairie Grove School District 46.

The race for the McHenry County College Board of Trustees also is competitive, with three candidates vying for two full terms and two for one two-year spot.