Huntley’s Will Geske advances to last day of state tennis: Friday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Boys tennis

IHSA Class 2A State Meet: Huntley’s Will Geske will continue his state run into the final day of the tournament after going 3-0 on Friday, while Jacobs’ Samuel Santa Ines was 0-2 Friday after reaching the quarterfinals to end his run.

Geske (5-1) defeated Glenbard East’s Finn Talbot 6-0, 6-3 and Chicago Payton’s Yash Kaushik 6-0, 6-1 in the fourth and fifth consolation rounds. He then defeated Hinsdale Central’s Barry Zhu 6-3, 5-7, 10-1 in a consolation quarterfinal to qualify to the final day of the state tournament.

Geske will face Streamwood’s Mathieu Veltkamp in the consolation semifinals on Saturday.

In the quarterfinals, Santa Ines fell 6-1, 7-6 (4) against Stevenson’s Jaden Dai. He then lost his consolation quarterfinal match to Hinsdale Central’s David Waterman. Santa Ines retired in the second set trailing 4-0. He dropped the first set 6-4 and finished the tournament with a 3-2 record.

IHSA Class 1A State Meet: Johnsburg’s Tyler Batt, who went 3-0 on Thursday, dropped his quarterfinal match and consolation quarterfinal to end his state run, while Prairie Ridge’s Tim Jones lost in the fourth round of consolation play in the singles bracket.

Batt (3-2) faced St. Francis’ Umar Bajwa in the quarterfinals, falling short in a 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 defeat. He lost his consolation quarterfinal match to Deerfield’s Steven Jiang 6-0, 6-3, ending his tournament run.

Jones fell 6-0, 6-0 to Deerfield’s Steven Jiang and finished state with a 3-2 record.

In doubles, Crystal Lake South’s Zeke Boldman and Eryk Bucior, who went 3-0 on Thursday, lost in the quarterfinals, while Marian Central’s Marc Cheng and Alek Jasovic (4-2) and Prairie Ridge’s Evan Seegert and Eli Loeding (2-2) bowed out Friday.

Boldman and Bucior battled Metamora’s Tommy Sopko and Weston Lange in their quarterfinal match, falling just short in a 7-5, 0-6, 6-4 loss. They then dropped their consolation quarterfinal to Urbana’s Kyle Fan and Jameson LaFave 7-5, 2-6, 10-7, ending their state tournament with a 3-2 record.

Cheng and Jasovic defeated Seegert and Loeding 6-3, 3-6, 11-9 in a fourth-round consolation match before falling 6-3, 6-3 to Metamora’s Dane Hutchinson and Hunter Poole in a fifth-round consolation match.

Girls lacrosse

Huntley 18, Naperville North 10: In a Huntley Sectional final, the top-seeded Red Raiders (17-6) took down the Huskies and will face Barrington in the Huntley Supersectional at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Boys lacrosse

Barrington 9, Huntley 8: In a Marian Central Sectional championship game at Woodstock, the Red Raiders (15-4) ended their season with a loss to the Broncos, who move on to the Huntley Supersectional.