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Northwest Herald

Huntley baseball beats Hampshire, clinches outright FVC championship: Friday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Burlington Central, Woodstock North softball win on walk-off hits, Reese Mosolino leads Prairie Ridge softball to victory

By Russ Hodges and Joe Aguilar

Baseball

Huntley 15, Hampshire 3 (5 inn.): At Huntley, Aiden Eickelmann hit a grand slam, and the Red Raiders won the Fox Valley Conference championship by virtue of their win coupled with McHenry’s loss to Crystal Lake Central.

Gavin Rettberg was 3 for 3 to pace a 12-hit attack for Huntley (26-4, 15-3), which won the FVC title for the eighth time since 2017. Kyle Ziebell was 2 for 2 with three runs scored and an RBI, and Diego Herrera went 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Sean Dabe earned the win, allowing three runs (two earned) with six strikeouts in four innings.

Crystal Lake Central 6, McHenry 5: At Crystal Lake, Owen Kelley hit a walk-off double with one out in the bottom of the seventh, lifting the Tigers to victory and denying McHenry a share of the FVC title.

Kelley’s hit scored Johnny Geisser, who drew a one-out walk. Logan Laudadio hit a three-run homer for CL Central (15-15, 9-9).

McHenry (25-6-1, 14-4) got a 2-for-4 effort from Garet Lobbins. Nathan Neidhardt and Scotty Cole both doubled.

Cary-Grove 10, Jacobs 8: At Cary, the Trojans wrapped up FVC play with their second win in three days over the Golden Eagles. Joey Pristera was 3 for 4, and Canyon McKinney had two doubles and four RBIs. C-G (11-19, 5-13) also received two hits from Andrew Paduch, Dylan Dumele and Mason Klimek (two RBIs), each of whom had a double.

Andrew Deegan homered and doubled for Jacobs (18-10, 10-8). Luke Flaskamp, Ryan Tucker and Henry Shower also doubled.

Johnsburg 10, Harvest-Westminster 0 (5 inn.): At Wintrust Field in Schaumburg, Josh Speer doubled twice, and Carter Block had a single, an RBI and three stolen bases for the Skyhawks (18-9) in their nonconference win. Ashton Stern had a single and three RBIs. Jacob Smith earned the win, striking out three in 3⅔ innings.

Aurora Central Catholic 3, Woodstock 2: At Aurora, Angelo Pacini, Chace Waterson, Chase Willard and Devin Haggerty each singled as the Blue Streaks (9-12-1) took a nonconference loss from the Chargers. Drew Barrette recorded the lone RBI for Woodstock.

Wisconsin Big Foot 12, Harvard 6: At Walworth, Wisconsin, Eltan Powles went 2 for 5 with two RBIs and one run scored, Logan Nulle and Logan O’Brien each tripled and earned one RBI and the Hornets (5-20) conceded a nonconference loss against the Chiefs.

Softball

Burlington Central 2, Montini 1 (8 inn.): At Burlington, Gianna Miceli hit a walk-off single and went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs as the Rockets (12-18-1) outlasted the Broncos in a low-scoring game. Mei Shirokawa singled and scored two runs to aid the Central offense. Isabelle Reed dazzled in the circle, striking out 18 over eight innings.

Prairie Ridge 4, Huntley 2: At Huntley, Reese Mosolino struck out nine and allowed just three hits in a complete-game outing, Bella Moore hit a double and recorded three RBIs and the Wolves (20-6, 14-4 FVC) defeated the Red Raiders. Katelyn Bayness went 2 for 3 and Lyla Ginczycki posted two RBIs for Huntley (24-8, 14-4 FVC).

Marengo 5, Sycamore 4: At Marengo, Gabby Christopher went 3 for 4 with a double, one run scored and one RBI, Allie Tucker singled twice and the Indians (18-16) took down the Spartans in nonconference play. Mia Miceli singled and added one RBI for the Marengo offense.

Woodstock North 4, Lakes 3: At Woodstock, Morgan Goldman smacked a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh, Maddie Nordahl went 2 for 2 with two singles and the Thunder (19-5) took down the Eagles in nonconference play. Makayla Nordahl pitched a complete game and struck out 11 batters for Woodstock North.

Grayslake Central 12, Cary-Grove 2 (6 inn.): At Grayslake, Ella Grimm posted three singles, Lyla Murray went 2 for 4 with an RBI, Taylor Allen added an RBI, a single and a double and the Trojans (9-21) fell to the Rams. Samantha Steiner singled and scored a run.

Wauconda 11, Woodstock 2: At Wauconda, Kenzie Bowles and Megan Kuiper each belted home runs as the Blue Streaks (4-17) fell to the Bulldogs in nonconference action. Kuiper went 2 for 3, while Quincey Beard also went 2 for 3 with two doubles for the Woodstock offense.

Wisconsin Badger 12, Johnsburg 2 (5 inn.): At Johnsburg, Kayla Riener went 2 for 2 with two singles and a run scored, Carlie and Casie Majercik each recorded RBIs and the Skyhawks (10-16) lost against the Badgers in a nonconference stateline matchup.

Girls track

Class 2A Genoa-Kingston Sectional: At Genoa, Crystal Lake South qualified for state its 4x800 relay team of Lily Brooks, Caroline Lucas, Laynie Ripley and Emme Reall. The foursome finished second (10:07.52). Gators freshman Makayla Westermann qualified for state in the high jump (second place, 1.49 meters).

Boys volleyball

Harlem 2, Huntley 1: At Machesney Park, the Red Raiders (16-13) fell to the Huskies 22-25, 25-18, 14-25 in nonconference action.

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Russ Hodges

Russ started working with Shaw Media in August 2025 after over nine years as sports editor of the Rochelle News-Leader. Russ covers high school sports for the Northwest Herald and high school football for Friday Night Drive.

Joe Aguilar

Joe Aguilar

Joe has been covering sports in Chicago and the Chicago suburbs for more than 30 years. He joined Shaw Media in 2021 as a copy editor/page designer before transitioning to sports in 2024.