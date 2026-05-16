Huntley baseball beats Hampshire, clinches outright FVC championship: Friday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Baseball

Huntley 15, Hampshire 3 (5 inn.): At Huntley, Aiden Eickelmann hit a grand slam, and the Red Raiders won the Fox Valley Conference championship by virtue of their win coupled with McHenry’s loss to Crystal Lake Central.

Gavin Rettberg was 3 for 3 to pace a 12-hit attack for Huntley (26-4, 15-3), which won the FVC title for the eighth time since 2017. Kyle Ziebell was 2 for 2 with three runs scored and an RBI, and Diego Herrera went 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Sean Dabe earned the win, allowing three runs (two earned) with six strikeouts in four innings.

Crystal Lake Central 6, McHenry 5: At Crystal Lake, Owen Kelley hit a walk-off double with one out in the bottom of the seventh, lifting the Tigers to victory and denying McHenry a share of the FVC title.

Kelley’s hit scored Johnny Geisser, who drew a one-out walk. Logan Laudadio hit a three-run homer for CL Central (15-15, 9-9).

McHenry (25-6-1, 14-4) got a 2-for-4 effort from Garet Lobbins. Nathan Neidhardt and Scotty Cole both doubled.

Cary-Grove 10, Jacobs 8: At Cary, the Trojans wrapped up FVC play with their second win in three days over the Golden Eagles. Joey Pristera was 3 for 4, and Canyon McKinney had two doubles and four RBIs. C-G (11-19, 5-13) also received two hits from Andrew Paduch, Dylan Dumele and Mason Klimek (two RBIs), each of whom had a double.

Andrew Deegan homered and doubled for Jacobs (18-10, 10-8). Luke Flaskamp, Ryan Tucker and Henry Shower also doubled.

Johnsburg 10, Harvest-Westminster 0 (5 inn.): At Wintrust Field in Schaumburg, Josh Speer doubled twice, and Carter Block had a single, an RBI and three stolen bases for the Skyhawks (18-9) in their nonconference win. Ashton Stern had a single and three RBIs. Jacob Smith earned the win, striking out three in 3⅔ innings.

Aurora Central Catholic 3, Woodstock 2: At Aurora, Angelo Pacini, Chace Waterson, Chase Willard and Devin Haggerty each singled as the Blue Streaks (9-12-1) took a nonconference loss from the Chargers. Drew Barrette recorded the lone RBI for Woodstock.

Wisconsin Big Foot 12, Harvard 6: At Walworth, Wisconsin, Eltan Powles went 2 for 5 with two RBIs and one run scored, Logan Nulle and Logan O’Brien each tripled and earned one RBI and the Hornets (5-20) conceded a nonconference loss against the Chiefs.

Softball

Burlington Central 2, Montini 1 (8 inn.): At Burlington, Gianna Miceli hit a walk-off single and went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs as the Rockets (12-18-1) outlasted the Broncos in a low-scoring game. Mei Shirokawa singled and scored two runs to aid the Central offense. Isabelle Reed dazzled in the circle, striking out 18 over eight innings.

Prairie Ridge 4, Huntley 2: At Huntley, Reese Mosolino struck out nine and allowed just three hits in a complete-game outing, Bella Moore hit a double and recorded three RBIs and the Wolves (20-6, 14-4 FVC) defeated the Red Raiders. Katelyn Bayness went 2 for 3 and Lyla Ginczycki posted two RBIs for Huntley (24-8, 14-4 FVC).

Marengo 5, Sycamore 4: At Marengo, Gabby Christopher went 3 for 4 with a double, one run scored and one RBI, Allie Tucker singled twice and the Indians (18-16) took down the Spartans in nonconference play. Mia Miceli singled and added one RBI for the Marengo offense.

Woodstock North 4, Lakes 3: At Woodstock, Morgan Goldman smacked a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh, Maddie Nordahl went 2 for 2 with two singles and the Thunder (19-5) took down the Eagles in nonconference play. Makayla Nordahl pitched a complete game and struck out 11 batters for Woodstock North.

Grayslake Central 12, Cary-Grove 2 (6 inn.): At Grayslake, Ella Grimm posted three singles, Lyla Murray went 2 for 4 with an RBI, Taylor Allen added an RBI, a single and a double and the Trojans (9-21) fell to the Rams. Samantha Steiner singled and scored a run.

Wauconda 11, Woodstock 2: At Wauconda, Kenzie Bowles and Megan Kuiper each belted home runs as the Blue Streaks (4-17) fell to the Bulldogs in nonconference action. Kuiper went 2 for 3, while Quincey Beard also went 2 for 3 with two doubles for the Woodstock offense.

Wisconsin Badger 12, Johnsburg 2 (5 inn.): At Johnsburg, Kayla Riener went 2 for 2 with two singles and a run scored, Carlie and Casie Majercik each recorded RBIs and the Skyhawks (10-16) lost against the Badgers in a nonconference stateline matchup.

Girls track

Class 2A Genoa-Kingston Sectional: At Genoa, Crystal Lake South qualified for state its 4x800 relay team of Lily Brooks, Caroline Lucas, Laynie Ripley and Emme Reall. The foursome finished second (10:07.52). Gators freshman Makayla Westermann qualified for state in the high jump (second place, 1.49 meters).

Boys volleyball

Harlem 2, Huntley 1: At Machesney Park, the Red Raiders (16-13) fell to the Huskies 22-25, 25-18, 14-25 in nonconference action.