McHenry, Huntley baseball win to remain tied for first in FVC: Northwest Herald Wednesday roundup

Baseball

McHenry 8, Crystal Lake Central 2: At McHenry, Scotty Cole pitched a three-hitter, allowing only one earned run, and aided his own cause with a solo homer, as the Warriors maintained their share of first place with Huntley in the Fox Valley Conference. Garet Lobbins and Nathan Neidhardt (two RBIs) each had a double for McHenry (25-5-1, 14-3). Cole struck out six and didn’t walk a batter.

Ethan Wolf homered for CL Central (14-15, 8-9), which also got a double from Logan Laudadio.

Huntley 5, Hampshire 1: At Hampshire, the Red Raiders kept pace with McHenry to remain tied for first place in the FVC, as Kyle Ziebell hit a solo homer and went 3 for 4, while Liam Nash struck out 12 and allowed only one hit in five innings. Aiden Eicklemann went 2 for 3 for Huntley (25-4, 14-3(, and Leo Bianchin doubled.

Gavin Weston doubled for Hampshire (16-12-1, 7-10).

Cary-Grove 5, Jacobs 3: At Algonquin, Dylan Dumele struck out 12 in six innings and went 3 for 4 with a double and two runs scored for the Trojans in FVC action. Brady Bauer also doubled, and Joey Pristera had a single, an RBI and two stolen bases.

Jacobs (18-9, 10-7) got a single and three RBIs from Andrew Deegan.

Burlington Central 4, Dundee-Crown 2: At Burlington, Daniel Koertgen went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs and a stolen base in the FVC game, and Sam Maglares pitched 6⅔ innings for the win. Alex Mayzer drove in a run with a sacrifice fly for Central (12-15-2, 6-11).

Shane DeMarsh was 2 for 3 with a double for D-C (9-18, 1-15).

Prairie Ridge 4, Crystal Lake South 2: At Crystal Lake, Colt Zaleski went the distance on the mound for the Wolves in the FVC game. He allowed six hits, struck out six and did not allow an earned run. Maddon McKim doubled, tripled and drove in two runs for Prairie Ridge (18-7, 11-5). Jack Herman also had two hits, including a triple.

Nolan Dabrowski doubled and singled for CL South (18-9, 9-8).

Woodstock North 6, Plano 5 (8 inn.): At Plano, Levi Perrotta delivered an RBI single in the top of the eighth inning, lifting the Thunder to the Kishwaukee River Conference win. Tristan Schaffter, who scored the tie-breaking run, had two hits, including a triple, as did Perrotta, Parker Halihan and Easton Klesch.

Woodstock 8, Marengo 4: At Marengo, the Blue Streaks scored five runs in the top of the seventh to break a 3-all tie in the KRC game. Angelo Pacini doubled home two runs in the seventh and finished 3 for 3 with a walk and four RBIs. Logan Wisner, Brenner Swanson and Chase Willard each had two hits for Woodstock (9-11-1, 5-7). Chace Waterson also had a double.

Marengo (17-9, 7-5) got two hits and an RBI from Brady Kentgen, while Aiden Ruark and Dominic Iovinelli each doubled.

Richmond-Burton 10, Harvard 0 (5 inn.): At Harvard, Grayson Morningstar pitched a five-inning one-hitter with nine strikeouts. Bryce Kowall was 2 for 3 for R-B (16-12, 9-3).

Logan Nulle had the only hit for Harvard (4-19, 0-12).

Alden-Hebron 6, South Beloit 2: At Hebron, Kyle Linneman struck out 10 and allowed two hits in 6⅔ innings for the Giants in the Northeastern Athletic Conference game. J.P. Stewart and Logan Klein each had a single and an RBI for A-H (9-8, 4-5).

Softball

Marian Central 10, Wheaton Academy 1: At Wheaton, Christine Chmiel struck out 14 in a complete-game effort, and the Hurricanes clinched at least a share of the Chicagoland Christian Conference championship. Marian (17-6, 12-2) received two hits apiece from Claire Ostrowski, Vivianna Lara, Diana Perez (double, three RBIs) and Kaitlyn Kowalsky (four RBIs, three stolen bases).

Huntley 17, McHenry 6 (6 inn.): At McHenry, Piper Heimbrodt homered twice and drove in three runs, as the Red Raiders maintained first place in the FVC. Keely Fewell was 4 for 5 with two doubles, two RBIs and three runs scored. Lana Hobday was 3 for 5 with three RBIs for Huntley (24-6, 14-2), which got two hits apiece from Heimbrodt, Aubrina Adamik (double) and Morgan Bzdusek. Layla Olson pitched all six innings for the win.

Morgan Frederick and Natalie Bender (three RBIs) homered for McHenry (13-13, 8-9), and Danica McCarthy (3 for 4) had a double.

Hampshire 12, Cary-Grove 4: At Hampshire, Mia Robinson was 3 for 4, Addi Edlen homered and drove in three runs, and the Whip-Purs kept alive their FVC title hopes. Robinson and Mariah Becerra (2 for 4) had doubles for Hampshire (19-6, 14-3).

Addison DeSomer homered for C-G (8-20, 5-12), and Paityn Ahlquist had a double. DeSomer and Ella Grimm each had two hits for the Trojans.

Burlington Central 6, Crystal Lake Central 0: At Burlington, Isabelle Reed threw a one-hitter with 12 strikeout, as the Rockets won the FVC game. Samantha Sieverding (double) and Madison Butler (triple) each had two hits for Central (11-17, 9-8).

Elise Thorsen had the only hit for CL Central (8-17, 5-12).

Jacobs 5, Crystal Lake South 3: At Crystal Lake, Emily Popilek was 3 for 3 with two doubles and two RBIs for the Golden Eagles in the FVC game.Audrey Wetzel went 2 for 3 with two RBIs for Jacobs (14-18, 7-10). Skylee Ferrante struck out 13 in seven innings.

CL South (6-15, 4-13) got two hits apiece from Riley Barda and Lily Dittrich and a double from Riley Travis.

Prairie Ridge 5, Dundee-Crown 1: At Crystal Lake, Reese Mosolino allowed one hit and struck out 10 in six innings, as the Wolves won in FVC action. Kylie Carroll homered and drove in two runs for Prairie Ridge (18-6, 12-4), and Bella Moore was 2 for 3 with an RBI.

Casi Attapit had the lone hit for D-C (11-18, 6-11).

Sycamore 7, Woodstock North 2: At Sycamore, Kylee Jordan (two RBIs) and Makayla Nordahl had doubles for the Thunder (17-5) in their nonconference loss.

Girls soccer

Huntley 5, Hampshire 0: At Huntley, Hailey Brandlin had a goal and an assist for the Red Raiders in the FVC match. Huntley also got goals from Brooke Grabs, Itzel Martinez, Peyton Ruffner and Maizie Nickle. Genevieve Adamson had an assist, and Ashlyn Grabs made four saves in earning the clean sheet for Huntley (13-3-2,7-1-1).

Boys tennis

Johnsburg 3, Grant 2: At Fox Lake, Tyler Batt won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, and the Skyhawks got doubles wins from Jack Rung and Charlie Ten Bruin (No. 2) and Josue Ortega and Miles Davis (No. 3).

Boys track and field

Chicagoland Christian Conference meet: At Chicago, the Hurricanes finished fifth among 10 teams in the Hope-hosted meet. Marian’s Wilson Jakubowicz won the 100-meter dash (10.96 seconds) and placed second in the long jump.

Boys water polo

Barrington 17, McHenry 8: At Hoffman Estates, the Warriors lost in the sectional final.