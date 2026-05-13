Historical covers for May 13: Press search for slayers of Lindbergh baby

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from May 13. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from early-century investigative breakthroughs to the resilient spirit of local communities facing modern challenges.

1932: Dixon Evening Telegraph

On May 13, 1932, the front page was dominated by one of the most infamous crimes of the 20th century. Under the chilling banner “PRESS SEARCH FOR SLAYERS OF LINDBERGH BABY,” the paper reported the tragic discovery of the child’s body in a shallow grave. The edition detailed the “fiendish crime which has stirred civilization,” while also covering national relief efforts as the Senate sent “relief plans to committee” during the depths of the Great Depression.

1970: The Daily Chronicle (DeKalb County)

By May 13, 1970, the focus in DeKalb turned toward community growth and health. The lead story, “Land Gift Means Go For Mental Health,” celebrated a 30-acre donation for a new health center. Below the fold, the paper tracked “Stormy Weather” and “Local Economy Growth,” providing a snapshot of a town balancing expansion with environmental and financial hurdles. A “News Digest” also kept readers informed on national pollution debates led by Ralph Nader.

1994: Northwest Herald (McHenry County)

The May 13, 1994, edition of the Northwest Herald highlighted social justice and local environmental concerns. The front page featured a powerful story on Werner Elfmann, a “Holocaust liberator on crusade” for remembrance. Local tensions were also evident in the headline “WL complains of sewage in Nippersink,” reflecting the community’s ongoing efforts to protect its natural resources. Additionally, the paper covered Governor Jim Edgar’s decision to grant clemency to four women who killed their abusers.

2009: The Times (Ottawa)

Rounding out the collection, the May 13, 2009, edition of The Times showcased the neighborly spirit of the Ottawa area. The lead headline, “A HELPING HAND,” told the story of a fire-displaced family receiving donations after losing their home. Other local updates included the near-completion of the “James Street rec area” in Streator.