Oliver: Legislation would provide Social Security credits for unpaid caregivers

What is the value of caregiving? That’s a question that doesn’t often get asked. What most people focus on are the costs of caregiving and the financial strain that it puts on families.

Yet, those who are cared for by family members know that the care they receive is priceless, since it allows them in many cases to stay in their own homes, surrounded by the people they care about most.

However, to make that happen, caregivers often must put their own careers aside. As noble as that is, the reality is that once a person is out of the workforce, they are hurting their own “worth” when it’s time to draw their Social Security benefits down the road.

That’s why I was so intrigued by a press release that came from the office of Congressman Brad Schneider, who represents Illinois’ 10th District. Schneider, a Democrat, and Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Connecticut, have reintroduced the Social Security Caregiver Credit Act.

The measure would provide up to five years of credits for caregivers who spend at least 80 hours a month providing care for a dependent relative.

“The cost of a care facility or in-home nurse is simply out of reach for many American families caring for a relative in need,” Schneider said in the release. “Too often, families must risk their own financial security when doing what we all would do – providing essential care for spouses, parents, grandparents or children.

“The Social Security Caregiver Credit Act would help ensure that people who step away from the workforce to care for loved ones aren’t penalized in retirement,” he added.

The release cites a joint report from AARP and the National Alliance for Caregiving, which reports that 63 million American adults – representing almost a quarter of all adults in the U.S. – provide care to adults or children with a medical condition or disability.

Tens of millions of Americans leave the workforce entirely or reduce their hours significantly to care for loved ones at some point in their career. The Social Security Caregiver Act would give retirement credit to unpaid caregivers providing care to a dependent relative under the age of 12 or to a chronically dependent individual.

“Caregivers shouldn’t lose out on Social Security benefits because they step away from the workforce to care for a loved one,” Murphy said in the release. “Caregiving is work, and it’s time we start treating it that way. This legislation would make clear that the selfless decision to care for a family member no longer jeopardizes if and when you can retire.”

Clearly, caregivers of relatives with Alzheimer’s disease and its related dementias would benefit from this legislation. However, it’s not just something that would help those caring for people with dementia.

“Every day, spouses, partners and loved ones give up their own jobs, savings and retirement security to care for someone living with ALS,” Calaneet Balas, CEO of the ALS Association, said in the release. “The Social Security Caregiver Credit Act helps address these issues by allowing caregivers to earn Social Security credits while they are out of the workforce caring for their loved ones. We thank Senator Murphy and Congressman Schneider for standing with the ALS community and protecting caregivers from being financially punished for caring for their loved ones.”

Of course, some caregivers are out of the workforce for longer than five years, and caregivers also are more likely to develop their own health problems because of the stress and strain of caregiving. But this is a start.

“This legislation is long overdue, and we thank Rep. Schneider and Sen. Murphy for recognizing the value unpaid caregivers bring to our families, communities and economy,” Richard Fiesta, executive director of the Alliance for Retired Americans, said in the release. “Caregivers often sacrifice their financial security to care for loved ones. By recognizing caregiving as work and provided Social Security credits, this bill takes a vital step toward fairness and equity and will help ensure more older Americans get the care they need.”

This legislation recognizes the essential value of caregiving. It also aims to protect the long-term financial security of those who give of themselves at their own expense.

• Joan Oliver is the former Northwest Herald assistant news editor. She has been associated with the Northwest Herald since 1990. She can be reached at jolivercolumn@gmail.com.