Batavia woman charged with speeding in fatal February crash that killed a Batavia man

(file photo) The Batavia Police Department responded to a fatal crash on N Randall Road on Feb. 24, 2026. The police announced charges on May 13, 2026.

A Batavia woman has been charged following a police investigation into a February crash that killed a Batavia man.

Christine Nitti, 54, was charged with speeding and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

The Feb. 24 crash occurred around 7:49 p.m. at the intersection of North Randall Road and Mill Street in Batavia. The driver of the other vehicle, Chris Boettcher, 65, died from his injuries on March 20 after receiving extensive medical treatment, police said.

A Batavia Police Department investigation included a review of witness accounts, surveillance footage and event data recorder (EDR) footage, according to a Wednesday news release.

Police said the investigation showed that Nitti was heading south on North Randall Road and crashed into Boettcher’s vehicle as he was traveling north on North Randall Road, attempting to turn west onto Mill Street.

The drivers of both vehicles were transported to an area hospital after the crash. Nitti suffered injuries that weren’t life-threatening and was later released.

The Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team assisted in the investigation.

The charges against Nitti were approved by the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Studying safety concerns on Randall Road

Batavia police have been studying traffic crashes along Randall Road amidst efforts to improve safety. The concentrated efforts follow in the wake of two separate fatal crashes earlier this year.

A police study found 767 crashes have occurred on Randall Road from 2019 through early 2026. The police said the injury rates are actually slightly lower than the citywide average. However, police said the data will help guide future enforcement efforts.

“By continuing strong enforcement, increasing public awareness and evaluating roadway conditions, we can work toward reducing crashes and saving lives,” Chief Eric Blowers said in a release.

According to the study, the leading causes of injury crashes were failure to yield the right-of-way, commonly when turning left, and failure to reduce speed, commonly causing rear-end collisions.

Other high-ranking factors included disregarding traffic signals, improper lane usage, following too closely and driver distraction.

Police said the study shows that crash trends along Randall Road have remained consistent with historical averages and that traffic signal changes in 2020 have had minimal impact on crash frequency or severity.