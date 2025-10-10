Fox River Grove to demolish half-built, ‘monstrously ugly’ apartment building shell

A long-abandoned apartment complex in Fox River Grove will soon be demolished after years of standing uncompleted.

Contractors began building the 100-unit complex at 401 Algonquin Road in 2019, but the project has been stalled since 2022 over lawsuits that claim contractors are owed millions of dollars by the developer. Almost a dozen companies are suing The Grove Residences LLC and Branko Tupanjac of Lake Forest, who is identified as its manager, in a lawsuit filed in 2022 in McHenry County court, records show.

A person rides their bicycle past a partially constructed five-story, 100-unit apartment complex at 401 Algonquin Road near Route 14 in Fox River Grove on Tuesday, March 16, 2023. Contractors allege in court records that they haven't been paid for work on the building, which had drawn the ire of neighbors and concerns from the Fox River Grove Fire Protection District. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmed)

The Fox River Grove Village Board, in a 4-2 vote Tuesday, approved a contract with Fowler Enterprises to demolish the structure for $158,370. The vote comes three months after a McHenry County judge granted Fox River Grove permission to demolish the structure the village’s attorney has described as “so monstrously ugly.”

Demolition could start within a couple of weeks, Village Administrator Derek Soderholm said.

Elgin-based and nonunion demolition contractor Fowler Enterprises was the lowest bid, coming in at $35,000 less than the next lowest bidder. In total, the village received eight bids, going up to $466,500, according to village records.

This is the second time the board members voted on the matter, after it failed to pass in a 3-3 vote last month. Some board members expressed concerns over past prevailing wage violations at the company and a documented injury that happened at a demolition site in 2022.

“We had too many things go south in this town, and I’m not willing to take a chance with it,” said Trustee Steve Knar, who voted against the demolition approval.

In a letter to village officials that included state records, the Indiana, Illinois and Iowa Foundation for Fair Contracting cited four past prevailing wage violations against the owners of the company over a seven-year period – resulting in nearly $12,000 in back wages ordered to be repaid. Some of the violations were under different business names and two involved less than $100 in back wages. There were also records indicating a job-site worker injury.

Fowler Enterprises owner and operator Jake Fowler said at Tuesday’s meeting the letter was filled with “extended truths.”

“I’m just a small trucking company,” he said. “I do a lot of the work myself.”

Fowler confirmed there was a workplace injury three years ago, but said the Occupational Safety and Health Administration didn’t issue any violations.

His father, Brian Fowler, has owned multiple other businesses under different names over the years, according to the letter.

Trustee Devin Hester said the village’s consultant felt “confident” in Fowler Enterprises to complete the project, and noted the significant price increase to the next lowest bidder.

“For just a teardown operation, the job itself is fairly straightforward,” Hester said.

Judge Kevin Costello is allowing the village to seek compensation from the property owner for costs related to the demolition and for attorneys’ fees.

“The building is clearly abandoned and uncompleted,” Costello said.

The village filed a request in McHenry County court last year to demolish the “incomplete shell” and remove construction material and debris from the site, according to court documents.

The village has been trying to seize control of the property, filing for eminent domain in the courts last year over assertions that the area is blighted. An offer to purchase the property for more than $183,000 in January was unsuccessful, according to court documents.