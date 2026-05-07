5-story apartment-commercial building gets green light for Fox River Grove’s Block B

A rendering of the Fox River Landing mixed-use development for Fox River Grove's Block B property. (Photo provided by Village of Fox River Grove)

A five-story mixed-use development will occupy the vacant block along Route 14 in Fox River Grove after the Village Board gave the plan a thumbs-up.

Developers Harlem Irving Companies, Hamilton Partners and Zeller plan to construct a five-story building with about 6,000 square feet of commercial space and about 97 apartments. The plan calls for studio, one- and two-bedroom units with ground-floor tenant amenities, including a gym and a workspace.

Followed by a unanimous recommendation from the planning and zoning commission, the Village Board unanimously approved the plan without discussion Tuesday.

Block B is described by the village as a 2-acre downtown area between Illinois Street and Lincoln Avenue that extends from Northwest Highway to Opatrny Drive, excluding the municipal center. It has been a grassy, vacant lot since 2024, after the village demolished older buildings on the property facing Route 14.

A rendering of the Fox River Landing mixed-use development for Fox River Grove's Block B property. (Photo provided by Village of Fox River Grove)

The village has been seeking a development for the property for over 10 years, Village Administrator Derek Soderholm said. An initial agreement with a previous developer with a similar plan fell apart in 2024. The village first announced the new developers’ plans last year.

The village established a downtown tax-increment financing district in February to incentivize redevelopment.

Some residents spoke at Tuesday’s meeting with concerns over parking and whether the five-story building will be too much for the fire department’s capacity to respond to emergencies.

The plan calls for a total of 170 parking spots, while the village code requires a range of 185 to 215 spaces, depending on retail use. Developers pointed out that multiple public parking lots that surround the property could be used if there is overflow.

In the agreement with developers, a condition requires that the village’s health, fire and building officials have access to the property during construction to inspect for compliance with codes and regulations.

The team of developers created downtown Crystal Lake’s Enclave apartment and townhome complex, located at 111 E. Crystal Lake Ave., along with multiple developments in Mount Prospect.

Developers estimate construction will take about 18 months, with a goal of completion by 2028, according to village documents.