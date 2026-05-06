Woodstock North softball wraps up 1st KRC championship: Tuesday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Softball

Woodstock North 17, Harvard 0 (4 inn.): At Harvard, Aly Jordan hit a triple and went 3 for 3 with three runs scored and three RBIs, Kylie Stevens scored three runs with three RBIs and Makayla Nordahl went 3 for 4 with three singles and three RBIs to lead the Thunder (16-3, 11-0) to their first Kishwaukee River Conference championship in program history.

Kylee Nicholson pitched four no-hit innings and struck out 10 batters for the Thunder, who have KRC games remaining against Richmond-Burton, Sandwich and Woodstock.

Burlington Central 7, Hampshire 6 (8 inn.): At Burlington, Kelsey Covey slapped a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the eighth as the Rockets (10-12-1, 7-6) outlasted the Whip-Purs (15-6, 10-3) in Fox Valley Conference play. Alexis Skarda went 3 for 3 with three singles and Sophia Koertgen contributed two RBIs for Central.

Mia Robinson doubled twice and went 4 for 5 with an RBI for the Whips. Ali LeBlanc smacked two singles and recorded two RBIs, while Sadie Van Horn singled twice and earned two RBIs. Julissa Akins and Jiselle Lopez each added two hits to aid the Hampshire offense.

Huntley 11, Jacobs 1 (6 inn.): At Huntley, Piper Heimbrodt homered and went 4 for 4 with a team-high six RBIs as the Red Raiders (21-5, 11-1) rolled over the Golden Eagles (12-15, 5-7) in their FVC game. Lana Hobday homered with two RBIs and Aubrina Adamik went 2 for 3 while scoring a trio of runs for the Red Raiders.

Katelyn Bayness doubled and went 3 for 4 with two runs scored and one RBI for Huntley. Layla Olson pitched six innings and struck out four Jacobs batters. Talia Di Silvio singled twice and Olivia Fillipp went 1 for 3 with a single and an RBI to lead the Golden Eagles.

Marengo 16, Johnsburg 0 (4 inn.): At Johnsburg, Gianna Iovinelli, Ellie White, Gabby Christopher and Emma Anderson all crushed home runs as the Indians (13-15, 8-3) dominated the Skyhawks (7-11, 5-5) in conference action. Allie Tucker went 3 for 4 with one double, two runs scored and two RBIs to aid the Marengo offense.

Ionivelli, Christopher and White each finished with two hits. Iovinelli had two runs scored and two RBIs, while Christopher scored twice and recorded three RBIs. Kimmy Whitlock and Sarah Nethaway each hit triples and Abri Bruns doubled for the Skyhawks, who had five hits.

Cary-Grove 15, Crystal Lake Central 2 (6 inn.): At Cary, Paityn Ahlquist struck out 12 batters and hit a home run as the Trojans (7-15, 4-9) cruised over the Tigers (8-13, 5-8) in FVC action. Ella Grimm doubled and recorded three RBIs to assist C-G.

Lyla Murray, Holly Streit and Taylor Allen each had two hits. Murray, Addy Green and Olivia Osadzinski each had two RBIs for C-G. Ella Arana and Cassidy Murphy both finished with two hits for Central.

Crystal Lake South 9, Dundee-Crown 1: At Carpentersville, Lily Dittrich struck out 11 batters while going 2 for 3 with an RBI as the Gators (5-12, 3-10) defeated the Chargers (8-17, 4-10) in the FVC matchup. Hazel Hook went 3 for 4 with an RBI and Georgi Austin singled twice with a pair of RBIs for the South offense.

Riley Barda doubled and went 2 for 4 with two runs scored for the Gators, who saw Giada Cervantes and Lily Cargill each single twice. Jordyn Jeffs hit a double and Josie Sheldon tripled for the Chargers.

McHenry 3, Prairie Ridge 2: At Crystal Lake, Danica McCarthy doubled and went 2 for 3, Morgan Frederick singled two times and the Warriors (11-11, 6-7) took down the Wolves (13-6, 9-4) in FVC play. Natalie Bender struck out five over seven innings.

Reese Mosolino threw five innings and struck out seven for Prairie Ridge. Kylie Carroll hit three singles and scored a run, while Reese Vrba added a pair of singles and notched one RBI for the Wolves.

Richmond-Burton 10, Sandwich 4: At Richmond, Marley Stein belted a home run and went 3 for 3 with four RBIs, Rebecca Lanz went 4 for 4 with a double, a triple and two RBIs and the Rockets (13-11, 7-4) topped the Indians in conference play. Maddy Hanson smacked a pair of singles, while Ruby Gregurich and Kacie Taylor scored twice.

Woodstock 3, Plano 2: At Woodstock, Kaela Tierney doubled twice and scored one run with one RBI, Quincey Beard doubled and went 2 for 3 and the Blue Streaks (3-14, 1-10) locked down their first KRC win of the season. Emma Douglas singled with one RBI.

Marian Central 13, Chicago Hope 0 (5 inn.): At Woodstock, Christine Chmiel fired five no-hit innings with 13 strikeouts while finishing 2 for 2 with two runs scored and an RBI as the Hurricanes (13-6, 8-2) picked up a shutout Chicagoland Christian Conference victory.

Bailey Keller tripled, Natalie Lara went 3 for 4 with three singles and Diana Perez went 2 for 2 with a trio of runs scored. Natalie Simon doubled and singled while scoring two runs and earning one RBI.

Baseball

Marengo 9, Sandwich 7: At Sandwich, Alex Johnson doubled and had three RBIs, while Caden Oine and Hunter Muench each recorded three hits as the Indians (13-8, 6-4) picked up a KRC victory.

Brady Kentgen doubled and earned one RBI. Max Broughton singled and added an RBI while pitching four innings and striking out four.

Marian Central 3, Northridge Prep 2: At Woodstock, Conor Brandt and Jackson Hatfield each notched two hits, Evan Brubaker went 1 for 3 with an RBI and the Hurricanes (3-15, 3-6 CCC) held off the Knights for their third victory over the last five games.

Jaxson Christensen and Will Graf each pitched three innings. Graf struck out two and didn’t allow a hit in his relief appearance.

Crystal Lake Central 8, Woodstock 2: At Woodstock, Bud Shanahan homered and went 3 for 3 with three runs scored and three RBIs to lead the Tigers (10-14) over the Blue Streaks (6-9) in nonconference action. Alex Edwards and Wade Ozment each had two hits for Central.

Shanahan pitched a complete game, striking out six and holding Woodstock to three hits. Devin Haggerty homered and drove in two runs, while Angelo Pacini added a single to lead the Blue Streaks.

Schaumburg Christian 18, Alden-Hebron 4 (5 inn.): At Hebron, Caleb Linneman, Kyle Linneman, Ulysses Johnson and Jacob Gritmaker each had an RBI as the Giants (7-7, 3-5) fell to the Conquerors in Northeastern Athletic Conference play. The Giants finished with four hits in the loss.

Girls soccer

Crystal Lake Central 5, Prairie Ridge 0: At Crystal Lake, Addison Schaffer posted a hat trick with three goals, Jordin Gaunaurd and Avery Watson added goals and the Tigers (12-1, 7-0)shut down the Wolves (5-5, 3-3) to move closer to the FVC title.

Schaffer and Addison Barnett sent out two assists, Ella Bechler had one assist and Charlotte Wallner compiled four saves for Central.

Huntley 3, Burlington Central 1: At Burlington, Hailey Brandlin, Maizie Nickle and Peyton Ruffner scored goals, Avery Suess earned an assist and the Red Raiders (10-3-1, 5-1-1) beat the Rockets (9-7-1, 5-2 in FVC play. Ashlyn Grabs had six saves.

Dundee-Crown 2, Jacobs 1 (2OT): At Carpentersville, Rylie Mensik scored two goals, including one in double overtime, as the Chargers (3-8-1, 2-5) held off the Golden Eagles (3-11-1, 1-5) in FVC action. Leslie Hernandez and Olivia Holic had assists and Karla Guillen finished with nine saves for the Chargers defense.

Hampshire 9, McHenry 0: At McHenry, the Whip-Purs (7-9, 4-3) dominated the Warriors (0-13, 0-7) in an FVC contest.

Timothy Christian 5, Marian Central 0: At Elmhurst, the Hurricanes (1-6, 1-5) suffered a loss to the Trojans in Chicagoland Christian Conference play.

Boys lacrosse

Crystal Lake South 25, Dundee-Crown 0: At Carpentersville, Drake Lenckus posted a career-high eight assists with three goals, Owen Hess tallied five goals with two assists, Logan Driscol compiled six goals, Renner Stavropoulos had four goals and one assist as the Gators (13-2, 4-2) crushed the Chargers (2-9, 0-6) in an FVC game.

Braedon Muraski (one goal, two assists), Ethan Phillips (two goals, one assist), Tony Amici (two assists), Derek Lenckus (one goal, one assist), Mark Wade (one goal), Owen Smart (one goal) and Dom Zebrowski (one goal) all pitched in. Danny Hayes earned a shutout.

Cary-Grove 6, Crystal Lake Central 2: At Crystal Lake, Drew Stirlen scored twice, while Zakri Lin, Henry Kaiser, Matthew Maka and Oliver Antonelli added goals as the Trojans (5-8, 3-3) held off the Tigers (7-4, 4-2) in FVC play. Sean Wernon had 11 saves.

Burlington Central 6, Hampshire 3: At Burlington, the Rockets (11-3, 5-1) took down the Whip-Purs (2-10, 2-4) in FVC play.

Huntley 19, Jacobs 2: At Huntley, the Red Raiders (10-3, 6-0) coasted for a win against the Golden Eagles (5-6, 2-4) in their FVC game.

McHenry 15, Prairie Ridge 5: At McHenry, the Warriors (8-8, 4-2) took down the Wolves (1-12, 0-6) for the FVC win.