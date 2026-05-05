McHenry County Mental Health Board to host Town Hall meeting Thursday

Mental Health America has led the observance of May is Mental Health Month nationwide through the media, events and screenings. The McHenry County Mental Health Board participates each year with the annual Town Hall Meeting.

This year’s event is from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 7, at 620 Dakota St., Crystal Lake. MCMHB encourages the community to join in sharing that mental health is essential to overall health. Parents, teachers, business leaders, community advocates and all interested parties are invited to attend.

Bridget Geenen (Photo provided by McHenry County Mental Health Board)

Attendees will have opportunities to discuss mental health, substance use disorder, and intellectual and developmental disability related services and needs for the county. Translation services also are available with 48 hours of notice.

Join the Town Hall to be part of the solution. As Mental Health Month, May is a time for our community to acknowledge the importance of mental health and take action to ensure that individuals with mental health, substance use disorder, and/or intellectual and developmental disabilities have access to prevention, treatment, and recovery support services.

MCMHB wants to hear from residents around the county. Input from McHenry County residents is a vital part of the Mental Health Board’s planning process and development of plans for future service needs.

At the Town Hall on May 7, Carolyn Schofield, the Mental Health Board President will welcome the community and present the Board and staff.

An added feature for the 2026 Town Hall is the MCRide program. McHenry County Department of Transportation ride service staff will be on site to help attendees register for the Connect Program. Services available include fixed routes

connecting Harvard, Crystal Lake, McHenry, Woodstock and Elgin; MCRide county-wide curb-to-curb paratransit; and the Connect Program which offers $15 vouchers for Uber/UZURV trips within the county.

The public may register, learn more, or submit written testimony in advance or at the meeting via email to informationrequest@mc708.org.

The 2026 theme for Mental Health Month is More Good Days, Together. In addition to the Town Hall, MCMHB published a special May is Mental Health Month insert in the Northwest Herald on May 2. The 12-page overview of services, programs and partners is available digitally on shawlocal.com and MC708.org.

For further information visit MC708.org.

• Bridget Geenen is the executive director of the McHenry County Mental Health Board.