Huntley baseball outlasts Dundee-Crown in 9 innings: Monday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Baseball

Huntley 4, Dundee-Crown 2 (9 inn.): At Carpentersville, the Red Raiders (11-1, 3-1) scored two runs in the seventh to force extra innings and went ahead in the ninth on a solo homer by Gavin Rettberg to beat the Chargers (6-7, 0-4) in their Fox Valley Conference game. Rettberg had a two-out RBI in the seventh, and Huntley scored the tying run on a bases-loaded walk.

Nate Larson started and allowed an unearned run in five innings with 10 strikeouts and a walk. Josh Rudnick allowed a run in three innings, and Travis Dudycha pitched the final inning with one strikeout to close out the win.

Ryan Pierce had two hits, including a double, and two runs for D-C. Cole Pearson drove in two runs. Jacob Gilette allowed two runs on five hits in seven innings, striking out three and walking three.

Jacobs 12, Prairie Ridge 2 (5 inn.): At Algonquin, Andrew Robertson, Brock Vincent, Cooper Gulgren, Jack Coates and Ryan Tucker each had a double as the Golden Eagles moved to 9-1 and 3-0 in the FVC. Vincent, Tucker, Coates, and Aaden Colon each had two RBIs. Andrew Deegan scored three runs. George Donze allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits in five innings with three strikeouts and no walks.

Gabe Winkelman had two hits and two runs for the Wolves (8-2, 2-1). Gavin Piekos had two hits and one RBI.

Hampshire 4, Crystal Lake Central 3: At Hampshire, Tyler Rubino had two hits, including a home run and a walk-off single in the seventh with two outs, and drove in three runs as the Whip-Purs (9-3-1, 2-2) scored three runs in the final two innings to beat the Tigers (4-8, 1-3) in an FVC game.

Jonathan Alexander added two hits and one RBI. Mason Stanley allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits in five innings, striking out three. Joey Rodriguez tossed two scoreless innings of relief with two strikeouts.

Wade Ozment allowed a run on three hits in five innings for Central. He struck out five and walked one. Konner Altergott had two hits, including a double. Ozment added a double and one RBI.

Johnsburg 10, Woodstock North 0 (5 inn.): At Johnsburg, Peyton Mesce tossed a five-inning no-hitter with seven strikeouts and two walks in the Skyhawks’ (9-3, 3-0) Kishwaukee River Conference win over the Thunder (2-6, 1-2). Josh Speer had a triple and two RBIs, and Jacob Smith tallied two RBIs. Carter Block had two hits, including a double, and one RBI.

Burlington Central 11, Cary-Grove 6: At Cary, Wagner Viebrock (2 for 3) had a homer, two runs and two RBIs, and Jaxton Bovee added two hits, including a double, and three RBIs as the Rockets (6-5-2, 3-1) beat the Trojans (3-8, 0-4) in their FVC game. Daniel Koertgen didn’t allow a run in three innings of relief, allowing three hits while striking out five and walking none.

Oskar Freund had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs, and Mason Klimek added three hits. Kaden Norman allowed seven runs (six earned) on six hits over 5⅓ innings, striking out five and walking two.

Richmond-Burton 9, Woodstock 6: At Richmond, Cooper Nagel had two hits, including a homer, and three RBIs from the leadoff spot to lead the Rockets (7-7, 1-2) to their first KRC win of the season. Ray Hannemann had three hits, including a double, and two RBIs, and Bryce Kowall had two hits with a double.

Grayson Morningstar struck out 10 and walked two in 5⅔ innings. He allowed six runs (five earned) on eight hits. Nagel threw 1⅓ shutout innings.

Sonny Marsalla had two hits and three RBIs for the Blue Streaks (3-4, 2-1). Noah Henning had three hits, two runs and an RBI.

Marengo 7, Plano 3: At Plano, a five-run top of the fifth lifted the Indians (7-4, 2-1) to a KRC win against the Reapers. Konstantinos Siambanis tallied two hits and three RBIs, and Max Broughton drove in two runs for Marengo while striking out 12 and allowing no hits in five innings. Broughton walked five.

Softball

Harvard 5, Sandwich 4: At Sandwich, the Hornets (4-3, 3-0) rallied for three runs in the top of the seventh to beat the Indians and stay undefeated in the KRC. Kara Knop hit a go-ahead, three-run homer and struck out 13 batters in the win, allowing four runs (three earned) on 12 hits.

Woodstock North 10, Johnsburg 4: At Johnsburg, the Thunder (5-2, 3-0) picked up their fifth straight victory, beating the Skyhawks (3-6, 1-2) in their KRC game. Kylie Stevens (three RBIs), Aly Jordan (three runs, two RBIs) and Kylee Nicholson (double, two RBIs) each had three RBIs in the victory.

Allyson Schaid had a double and two RBIs. Makayla Nordahl allowed four runs (one earned) on five hits over seven innings. She struck out four and walked five.

Mady Stark had an RBI for Johnsburg.

Richmond-Burton 12, Woodstock 2 (5 inn.): At Woodstock, Ellie Smith (two doubles, three RBIs) and Reagan Gregurich (three runs, RBI) each collected three hits for the Rockets (6-9, 1-2) in their first KRC win of the season.

Chase Cooper added a double and earned the win, allowing a pair of unearned runs on four hits in five innings. She struck out four and walked one.

Quincey Beard had two hits, including a double, and one RBI for the Blue Streaks (2-5, 0-3).

Marengo 5, Plano 0: At Plano, Ellie White struck out nine batters in seven scoreless innings for the Indians (6-7, 2-1) in their KRC win against the Reapers. White gave up four hits and walked none. Gianna Iovinelli had two hits, including a homer, and three RBIs. Ari Rodriguez had a double and two runs scored.

Crystal Lake Central 12, Crystal Lake South 0 (5 inn.): At Crystal Lake, Harper Wright hit two homers and drove in four runs, and Cassidy Murphy had a homer, double and five RBIs as the Tigers (5-3, 3-1) beat the Gators (1-6, 0-4) in an FVC game. Logan Grams gave up two runs on three hits in four innings of relief with two strikeouts.

Georgi Austin drove in two runs for South.

Jacobs 6, McHenry 0: At McHenry, Skylee Ferrante fired seven scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts as the Golden Eagles (7-9, 1-3) earned their first FVC win of the season. Ferrante allowed five hits and walked four. Kendall Davignon had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs, and Molly Hoch also drove in two.

Natalie Bender had two hits for the Warriors (5-3, 1-3). Brooke Snyder allowed six runs (two earned) on four hits in seven innings. She struck out six and walked four.

Prairie Ridge 4, Burlington Central 1: At Burlington, Kylie Carroll and Parker Frey both had two hits, including a double, and an RBI for the Wolves (7-2, 3-1 FVC). Emma Dallas pitched all five innings, allowing a run on three hits. She struck out five and walked five.

Madison Butler drove in a run for the Rockets (4-5, 3-1), who suffered their first FVC defeat of the spring. Isabelle Reed allowed four runs (two earned) on 10 hits in seven innings, striking out four.

Hampshire 12, Dundee-Crown 5: At Carpentersville, Adi Edlen (double, two runs, two RBIs) and Julissa Akins (two RBIs) each hit a homer in the Whip-Purs’ (4-3, 3-1) FVC win over the Chargers (3-9, 1-3). Becca Coffey had two hits, including a double, two runs and two RBIs, and Mia Perez had three hits and drove in one.

Akins picked up the win, giving up five runs (one earned) on nine hits. She struck out seven and walked one in her seven innings.

Kerrigan Svec had two doubles and one RBI and Casi Attapit had a double and two RBIs for D-C.

Huntley 11, Cary-Grove 1 (5 inn.): At Cary, Piper Heimbrodt hit a homer with two RBIs, and Lana Hobday added a double and drove in two as the Red Raiders (11-4, 4-0) stayed perfect in the FVC.

Aubrina Adamik had three hits and three runs, and Kateyln Bayness had two hits and one RBI. Layla Olson allowed a run on five hits in five innings with six strikeouts.

Taylor Allen drove in the lone run for the Trojans (1-6, 1-3).

Girls soccer

Crystal Lake Central 5, Metea Valley 0: At Crystal Lake, Addison Schaffer had two goals and two assists as the Tigers (3-1) picked up a win in the BodArmor Series Tournament. Skyler Ferrero, Allison Barnett and Peyton McMahon also scored. Skyler Ferrero made three saves and Charlotte Wallner had one.

Harvard 2, Woodstock 1: At Harvard, Julie Silva and Aimar Nava scored in the first half for the Hornets (5-1-1, 1-1) in the KRC win against the Blue Streaks (0-7, 0-3). Jarithsie Mercado had four saves for Harvard.

Boys track and field

Dundee-Crown Meet: At Carpentersville, Cary-Grove won with 74 points, followed by Jacobs (68) and D-C (25). C-G’s Logan Abrams took first in the shot put (17.67 meters) and discus (51.94m).

Jacobs’ Kieran Nally won the 100 meters (11.59 seconds), 200 meters (23.11) and 300 hurdles (43.94). The Eagles took first in the 4x100 (43.99) and 4x400 (3:42.15) relays.

Burlington Central Meet: At Burlington, Prairie Ridge’s Alexander Trejo won the 110 hurdles (15.33) and was second in the 300 hurdles (41.64). The Wolves swept the relays, winning the 4x100 (44.24), 4x200 (1:37.31), 4x400 (3:36.19) and 4x800 (8:43.87).

McHenry Meet: At McHenry, Huntley (75) took first, McHenry (69) was second and Crystal Lake South (31) was third. Ryan Wabel took first in the shot put (14.04m) and discus (36.97m). McHenry was first in the 4x100 (44.04), 4x200 (1:32.80) and 4x400 (3:53.93).

Max Gemelli won the triple jump (12.57m) and 400 (55.58) for the host Rockets. Hampshire’s Tyler Brown was first in the 200 (24.19) and second in the 100 (11.68).

Team scores were not provided.

Girls track and field

Crystal Lake South Meet: At Crystal Lake, Huntley took first with 80.5 points, followed by McHenry (53.5) and South (43). Elena Fetzer won the shot put (11.98m) and discus (34.50m). Huntley also was first in the 4x100 (58.14) and 4x200 (2:02.24).

McHenry’s Addison Hoffman finished first in the 100 (12.83) and 200 (26.15). South’s Makayla Westerman was first in the high jump (1.47m) and second in the triple jump (9.23m).

Jacobs Meet: At Algonquin, the host Golden Eagles and Cary-Grove tied for first with 50 points. Dundee-Crown (37) was third. Jacobs’ Aaliyah Guichon took first in the 100 (12.56) and 200 (26.16). For C-G, Olivia Parker was first in the 100 hurdles (15.40) and 400 (1:00.91).

Crystal Lake Central Meet: At Crystal Lake, Hampshire was first with 96 points, followed by Burlington Central (95), Prairie Ridge (51) and Crystal Lake Central (18). Chichi Ukachukwu (100 meters), Ava Garcia (200), Hailey Wilson (300 hurdles), Reese Long (800), Alicia Mallory (long jump) and Hailey Homola (shot put) took first for the Whips, along with the 4x100 relay team.

For Burlington Central, Stella Volk (100 hurdles), Maria Kutrovatz (400), Addison Davis (3,200), Gracelin Turschman (pole vault) and LaRaiya Cunningham-Duncan (triple jump) all took first. The Rockets also won the 4x200 and 4x800 relays.