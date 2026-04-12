Woodstock North boys track claims top spot at Marengo’s Ed Reeves Invite: Saturday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Boys track and field

Ed Reeves Invite: At Marengo, Woodstock North captured the team title with 113 points, ahead of runner-up Marengo (93). Richmond-Burton (78) was fourth, Johnsburg (69) was fifth, Marian Central (42) was seventh and Harvard (40) was eighth.

Woodstock North’s Braelan Creighton placed first in the high jump (1.77m), pole vault (4.26m) and triple jump (12.49m), JR Fadahunsi was first in the 400 (51.82) and Geo Kopulos was first in the 3,200 (10:22.80),

Marengo’s Jackson Heimsoth was first in the 200 (22.14). The Indians won the 4x100 relay (Sam Tucker, Michael Gieseke, Grant Heimsoth, Jackson Heimsoth) in 43.28 and 4x200 (Tucker, Gieseke, Grant Heimsoth, Jackson Heimsoth) in 1:29.75.

Richmond-Burton’s Travis Roberts, Gavin Saranzak, Luke Uphoff and Forest Wells won the 4x400 (3:32.32).

Johnsburg’s Nico Hartmann was first in the 300 hurdles (43.20). The Skyhawks’ Grady Smith, Micah Klos, Aidan Koch and Carson Klos won the 4x800 (9:06.20).

Harvard’s Braden Wittum won the discus (50.25m) and shot put (16.15m).

Wilson Jakubowicz led the charge for Marian with a pair of runner-up finishes in the 100 meters and long jump, including a personal-best 11.16 seconds in the 100. Luke Aragona added a second-place finish in the triple jump.

Mike Stokes “Stogie” Relays: At Mount Prospect, Huntley’s Nathan Sauber, Andrew Raistrick, Mark Omoniyi and Joseph Sittler finished first in the 4x800 relay (8:07.77). The Red Raiders placed fourth out of nine teams.

Girls track and field

Ed Reeves Invite: At Marengo, the host Indians took runner-up with 89 points, trailing only Warren (123.5). Richmond-Burton (81.5) was third, Johnsburg (69) was fourth, Harvard (54) was sixth and Marian Central (41) was eighth.

Marengo’s Olivia Walter took first in the 100 hurdles (16.13) and 300 hurdles (48.35). The Indians won the 4x400 (Ava Frederick, Caelan Nolen, Walter and Mikayla Berry) in 4:22.26 and the 4x800 (Amy Smith, Amber Hagen, Brooke Rubel, Alexis Harris) in 11:02.73.

Johhnsburg’s Hope Klosowicz took first in the 200 (26.30) and 400 (58.88). Stori Hurckes won the discus (37.96m) and shot put (11.27m).

Harvard’s Hayden Binz won the pole vault (2.27m).

Richmond-Burton’s Khloe Lundy was first in the 3,200 (12:05.85). The Rockets’ 4x100 relay of Sophie Nelson, Sophia Komar, Emily Wisniewski and Sydney Frericks took first.

Marian’s Addie Leitzen won the triple jump (10.11m). Leitzen, Jenna Remke, Lainey Remke and Lorelei Egert took first in the 4x200 (1:52.67).

Thomas McBride Invite: At Springfield, Huntley claimed the top spot with 153 points in the 13-team field. Elena Fetzer won the shot put (12.00m) and discus (35.20m), Haley Rahman won the 800 (2:16.89) and Cori Kilvinger won the 1,600 (5:19.06).

Also for Huntley, Ava Acevedo, Rahman, Kalia Parris and Myla Wade took first in the 4x400 (4:05.03).

Bison Invite: At Buffalo Grove, Jacobs finished fifth in the 10-team meet. Brylan Lemon finished first in the 300 hurdles (46.63).

Jill Holmes Invite: At Maple Park, Dundee-Crown (89.5) finished runner-up to DeKalb (151.5) in the 11-team meet. Crystal Lake Central (49.5) took seventh.

D-C’s Delilah Kissane took first in the 400 (1:01.43). The Chargers’ 4x400 relay of Anna Moskalik, Praise Komolafe, Rachael Jade Adegbusi and Kissane took first in 4:27.91.

Crystal Lake Central’s Ryleigh Mazzacano took first in the high jump (1.58m).

Gary Everett Invite: At Elgin, Hampshire captured the nine-team meet title with 181 points. Woodstock (79) was third and Woodstock North (23) took eighth.

Hannah Nalugemwa was first in the 100 hurdles (16.50), Hailey Wilson won the 300 hurdles (48.87), Reese Long won the 400 (1:00.35), Alyssa Garcia won the 800 (2:20.98) and Hailey Homola won the shot put (11.18m).

Hampshire’s J’myra McRoy, Helena Mosher, Carolyn Petriw and Malaya Ligon took first in the 4x200 (1:45.67), and Ava Garcia, Miya Moraga, Hailey Wilson and Alyssa Garcia won the 4x400 (4:04.62).

Mia Foss won the triple jump (10.71m) for Woodstock.

Lauren Bieszczad won the high jump (1.52m) for Woodstock North.

Softball

Marengo 11, Warren 5: At Marengo, Gabby Christopher smacked her eighth and ninth home runs of the season to become the school’s all-time leader, surpassing 2017 graduate Mariah Dionne (40 home runs). Christopher (2 for 4, seven RBIs), now has 42 homers in her career.

Abby Balmes tallied a double and two RBIs for Marengo. Ellie White allowed three earned runs over seven innings for the win. She struck out eight and walked two.

Riverdale 10, Marengo 1: At Marengo, Emma Anderson had a double and RBI in the loss for the Indians (5-7) at the Marengo Invite.

Oswego East 15, Harvard 0 (4 inn.): At Marengo, the Hornets were held to three hits in the loss. Kara Knop hit a double.

Beecher 9, Harvard 0: At Marengo, the Hornets (3-3) lost their second game at the Marengo Invite. Leona Eichholz allowed three earned runs on seven hits over four innings. She struck out six and walked none.

Woodstock North 5, Burlington Central 1: At Marengo, Kylee Nicholson struck out eight over seven innings, allowing a run on five hits, for the Thunder in their win at the Marengo Invite. Makayla Nordahl had a triple and two RBIs and Madde Nordahl went 3 for 4. Allyson Schaid added a double and RBI.

Alexis Skarda hit a solo homer for Central.

Riverdale 10, Burlington Central 7: At Marengo, Skarda was 3 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs, and Mei Shirokawa collected three hits and an RBI in the loss for the Rockets (4-5-1).

Woodstock North 5, Sterling 3: At Marengo, the Thunder (4-2) won their second game at the Marengo Invite, with Schaid and Kylee Jordan collecting three hits each. Makayla Nordahl earned the win, giving up three runs on six hits in eight innings. She struck out six and walked five.

Huntley 9, East Peoria 6: At Metamora, Piper Heimbrodt blasted a two-run homer as part of a four-run top of the eighth inning, and the Raiders held on for the win. East Peoria tied the game 5-5 with two runs in the seventh.

Avery Collatz (2 for 3) had a home run and five RBIs for Huntley, and Grace Benson had a double, two runs scored and an RBI. Layla Olson allowed three earned runs in eight innings. She gave up 10 hits with a walk and five strikeouts.

Huntley 7, Metamora 6: At Metamora, Keely Fewell had a double and two RBIs, and Alyssa Weniger also drove in two runs for the Raiders (10-4). Heimbrodt, Lyla Ginczycki (two steals) and Lana Hobday scored two runs each. Makayla Rasmussen allowed two runs on five hits in five innings for the win.

Dundee-Crown 10, Grant 3: At Carpentersville, Jordyn Jeffs blasted two home runs, finishing 2 for 2 with four runs scored and four RBIs in the Chargers’ (3-8) victory. Josie Sheldon was 3 for 4 with two RBIs. Chloe Morrison earned the win, allowing three runs on nine hits in seven innings. She struck out six and walked four.

Prairie Ridge 12-9, Lakes 6-7: At Lake Villa, Bella Moore (3 for 4, three RBIs) and Emma Dallas (2 for 3, two runs, three RBIs) each hit a homer for the Wolves (6-2) in a Game 1 victory. Kylie Carroll was 3 for 5 with a double, two runs and an RBI, Parker Frey went 3 for 4 with a double, two runs and two RBIs, and Mary Kate Center drove in two. Emma Dallas got the win, striking out 12 and walking four in seven innings. She allowed five earned runs on 10 hits.

In Game 2, Carroll went 2 for 4 with a home run, double, two runs and two RBIs, and Moore had two hits and an RBI. Dallas had a triple and three RBIs, and Karsyn Ledgerwood had two doubles while picking up the win. Ledgerwood allowed seven runs (six earned) on nine hits in 6⅓ innings, striking out three and walking four.

Winnebago 10, Richmond-Burton (5 inn.): At Winnebago, Rebecca Lanz posted a double for the Rockets (5-9).

Barrington 18-10, Jacobs 0-1: At Barrington, Talia Di Silvio and Emily Popilek had the Golden Eagles’ (6-9) only two hits in the Game 1 loss. Di Silvio drove in a run in Game 2.

Genoa-Kingston 9, Woodstock 6: At Woodstock, Kenzie Bowles (two runs, triple) and Ellie Norton (two runs, double) had three hits each for the Blue Streaks (2-4) in a loss to the Cogs. Tipper Axelson went 2 for 4 with two doubles and an RBI.

St. Charles North 9, Crystal Lake Central 5: At Antioch, Ella Arana was 3 for 3 with a homer, three runs and one RBI in the Tigers’ loss to the North Stars. Oli Victorine and Harper Wright (double) drove in two runs apiece. Lily Perocho stuck out nine in six innings, allowing three earned runs in six innings.

Antioch 4, Crystal Lake Central 0: At Antioch, Victorine took the loss for the Tigers, who fell to 4-3. Victorine allowed three earned runs in six innings. She struck out seven and walked one.

Johnsburg 7-16, Marian Central 4-9: At Woodstock, the Skyhawks (4-5) scored two runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings to beat the Hurricanes (7-3) in Game 1. Carlie Majercik had three RBIs and two doubles for Johnsburg, and Casie Majercik added two doubles. Sarah Nethaway had a triple and one RBI. Brooke Wilkinson allowed two earned runs in seven innings for the win.

Marian’s Natalia Lara had three hits in the Game 1 loss. Christine Chmiel had two hits and one RBI and took the loss despite striking out 17 in seven innings. She allowed five earned runs on 10 hits.

Kimmy Whitlock was 3 for 5 with a home run, double, three runs and four RBIs in Game 2 for Johnsburg. Kayla Riener was 5 for 5 with two doubles, four runs and three RBIs and Nethaway had two runs and three RBIs. Evelyn Mercurio (3 for 5) and Brooke Wilkinson (3 for 4, triple, three runs) both drove in two.

Marian’s Kaylie Kowalsky drove in two runs and Lara had two hits, including a double, and three runs scored.

Sycamore 15-15, Cary-Grove 0-3: At Cary, the Trojans (1-5) dropped both games of their nonconference doubleheader. Lyla Murray had an RBI Game 2.

Baseball

Huntley 2, Benet 1: At Lisle, Brady Klepfer (4 IP, 1 H, 1R, 1 BB, 3 K) and Travis Dudycha (3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K) combined to hold Benet to one run, and Joey Lengle and Kyle Ziebell each had an RBI in the win for the Raiders (10-1). Klepfer was 2 for 3 at the plate.

Marmion 7-1, Burlington Central 0-3: At Burlington, the Rockets (6-5-2) managed just two hits in a Game 1 loss but bounced back to win Game 2. Ashton Binz, Reece Beemer, Evan Larson, Nolan Mulready and Jonathan Andrinopoulos combined to allow one unearned run on two hits with 13 strikeouts and a walk. Daniel Koertgen hit a solo homer and Gavin Stumbaugh was 2 for 2 with an RBI.

Crystal Lake Central 5, Grayslake North 3: At Crystal Lake, Max Geske drove in two runs and Konner Altergott was 2 for 3 with a double and two runs for the Tigers (4-7). Reese Hamric struck out seven in four innings of work. He allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits and a walk.

Wauconda 10, Cary-Grove 5: At Cary, Dylan Dumele was 3 for 3 with a double, and Mason Klimek, Andrew Paduch and Lance Moore each tallied an RBI for the Trojans (3-7) in a loss to the Bulldogs. Paduch allowed four runs (two earned) in 3⅔ innings with five strikeouts.

McHenry 1, St. Charles North 0 (12 inn.): At McHenry, Ian Boland hit a walk-off double to score Evan Gengler in the bottom of the 12th inning for the Warriors (9-2-1). Ryan Carzoli (6 IP, 5 H, 1 BB, 8 K), Bennet Baumann (3 IP, 1 H, 2 BB, 2 K), Nathe Neidhardt (2 IP, 1 H, 2 K) and Carson White (1 IP, 0 H, 1 K) combined for the 12-inning shutout.

Prairie Ridge 15, Deerfield 0 (4 inn.): At Crystal Lake, Gavin Piekos had a homer and four RBIs and Beckett Breseman drove in four runs in the Wolves’ win. Also for Prairie Ridge (8-1), Gabe Winkelman had a double and four runs scored and Jack Spindler had a double and four RBIs. Jack Dahlem went all four innings, allowing three runs with seven strikeouts and a walk.

Dundee-Crown 11, Richmond-Burton 9: At Richmond, Kyle Pierce had two doubles and an RBI, and Ryan Pierce drove in two runs for the Chargers (6-6) in a win over the Rockets. Jacob Gillette added a double and two RBIs.

For R-B (6-7), Ryan Scholberg was 2 for 4 with three RBIs and Ray Hannemann was 2 for 5 and drove in two.

Jacobs 15, Harlem 0: At Algonquin, Ryan Tucker was 3 for 3 with six RBIs as the Golden Eagles improved to 8-1 on the season. Andrew Deegan (2 for 2) had four runs scored and one RBI and Andrew Robertson drove in two runs. Aaden Colon struck out eight over three scoreless innings, allowing one hit and walking four.

Crystal Lake South 7, Grayslake Central 1: At Crystal Lake, Coleton Bondi (2 for 3, two RBIs) and Jackson Lee (1 for 4, two RBIs) each hit a homer for the Gators (7-3). Nolan Dabrowski was 3 for 4 with two doubles, three runs and an RBI. Ryan Morgan, Tanner Maurer and Julian Redmond combined to allow one run on eight hits and five walks with five strikeouts.

Hampshire 6, Sycamore 4: At Hampshire, Shane Pfeiffer had a home run and three RBIs, and Gavin Weston had two hits, two runs and one RBI for the Whip-Purs (8-3-1) in a win over the Spartans. Henry Parks pitched four scoreless innings of relief, allowing two hits and striking out four.

Girls soccer

Huntley 0, Cary-Grove 0 (2OT): At Cary, Ashlyn Grabs made four saves for the Red Raiders (3-0-2, 1-0-1) in a Fox Valley Conference draw with the Trojans (1-2-1, 0-0-1).

Crystal Lake South 3, Elgin 1: At Crystal Lake, Kylee Del Bosque, Delaney Ranum and Ellie Starnes each scored for the Gators (3-1) in win over the Maroons.

Marengo 3, Winnebago 0: At Marengo, Macy Noe made six saves in a shutout win, while Maggie Hanson, Myah Broughton and Kiley Brady each scored for the Indians (4-1). Hanson and London Herzog each had an assist.

Hononegah 4, Dundee-Crown 0: At Rockton, the Chargers (1-3-1) were shut out in a loss to the Indians. Karla Guillen made four saves for D-C.

Boys lacrosse

Crystal Lake South 22, St. Francis 1: At Wheaton, Drake Lenckus had four goals and four assists, Braedon Muraski had three goals and five assists and Logan Driscol added four goals and three assists for the Gators, who improved to 7-0. Gavin Hastings had a goal and two assists and was a school-record 20 for 22 in face-offs.

Owen Hess scored three goals, and Renner Stavropolos and Tony Amici had two goals apiece. Derek Lenckus put in his first varsity goal.

Girls lacrosse

Crystal Lake Central co-op 9, Lincoln-Way Central co-op 6: At Crystal Lake, Anna Starr had four goals, Makayla Simonic had two and Ella Trudeau, Sydney Cruz and Avery Younge each tallied one goal for the Tigers (5-0).