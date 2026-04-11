Ella Arana powers up for CL Central; Hampshire, C-G softball walk off wins: Friday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Softball

Crystal Lake Central 16, Dundee-Crown 0 (4 inn.): At Carpentersville, Ella Arana hit two home runs and Oli Victorine and Harper Wright both had one as the Tigers (4-1, 2-1) cruised to a Fox Valley Conference victory against the Chargers (2-8, 1-2).

Arana drove in five from the leadoff spot, Wright (3 for 3) tallied four RBIs and Victorine had two. Victorine struck out three over three innings to earn the win.

Jordyn Jeffs had two of D-C’s four hits in the loss.

Hampshire 2, Prairie Ridge 1: At Hampshire, Mia Perez hit a walk-off single with one out in the bottom of the seventh to score Sadie Van Horn and lead the Whip-Purs (3-3, 2-1) to an FVC win over the Wolves (4-2, 2-1).

Julissa Akins gave up a run on six hits in seven innings, striking out six and walking none. Jiselle Lopez had two hits and Ali LeBlanc drove in a run.

Reese Mosolino allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits in 6⅓ innings. She struck out six and walked two. Bella Moore had a solo homer for Prairie Ridge.

Cary-Grove 5, McHenry 4 (8 inn.): At Cary, Avery Mattran collected a walk-off double to score Paityn Ahlquist in the bottom of the eighth and give the Trojans (1-3, 1-2 FVC) their first victory of the season.

Lyla Murray (3 for 4) had a triple and two runs, Addy Green (3 for 3) had a double and one RBI, and Olivia Osadzinski knocked in two runs. Ahlquist pitched three innings of relief, allowing no hits, walking one and striking out eight.

Natalie Bender (2 for 2, two runs) hit a solo homer for McHenry (5-2, 1-2). Caitlyn Carlisle had a double and drove in one while throwing seven-plus innings. She allowed five runs (three earned) with three strikeouts and three walks.

Burlington Central 5, Jacobs 3: At Burlington, Zoe Hornsby (2 for 4) blasted two home runs and drove in three for the Rockets (3-4, 2-1) in their FVC win over the Golden Eagles (6-7, 0-3).

Kelsey Covey added two hits and an RBI. Isabelle Reed earned the win, allowing three runs on seven hits in seven innings. She struck out eight and walked two.

Molly Hoch had two hits and two RBIs for Jacobs. Skylee Ferrante allowed a pair of runs in 3⅔ innings, striking out four.

Huntley 4, Illini Bluffs 1: At Metamora, Layla Olson struck out eight and walked two, allowing a run on four hits in a complete game for the Red Raiders. Lyla Ginczycki smacked a solo homer and Aubrina Adamik was 2 for 3 with an RBI.

Normal U-High 6, Huntley 3: At Metamora, Piper Heimbrodt was 3 for 4 with an RBI, and Adalyn Olson had a double and drove in one run for the Raiders (8-4) in a nonconference loss. Olson gave up six runs over four innings, striking out a pair of batters.

Baseball

Burlington Central 3, Cary-Grove 0: At Burlington, Aidric Arndt tossed a shutout, allowing two hits and striking out seven to lead the Rockers (5-4-2, 2-1) past the Trojans (3-6, 0-3) in FVC action. Thomas Koertgen went 2 for 3 with a solo homer, and Jaxton Bovee had a double and two RBIs.

Braedan Mendro took the loss, allowing three runs on six hits in four innings. Brady Bauer had a triple for C-G.

Huntley 12, Dundee-Crown 6: At Huntley, Leo Bianchin was 3 for 4 with a double and six RBIs for the Red Raiders (9-1, 2-1) in an FVC win over the Chargers (5-6, 0-3).

Drew Borkowski hit a solo homer, Gavin Rettberg had a double and two RBIs and Kyle Ziebell (2 for 2) had a double, three runs and drove in one. Rowan Parker struck out five in 3⅓ innings of relief, allowing two runs on a hit and a walk.

Ikey Grzynkowicz hit a home run, scored three runs and drove in two runs for D-C.

Marengo 7, Marian Central 1: At Marengo, Mitchell Aukes earned the win and went 2 for 3 with three RBIs for the Indians (6-4) in a nonconference win against the Hurricanes (0-7). Aukes gave up a run in four innings, striking out four.

Brady Kentgen had a double and two RBIs and Max Broughton was 3 for 3 with three steals, two runs and an RBI.

Harrison Graf drove in Marian’s lone run.

Genoa-Kingston 8, Richmond-Burton 4: At Genoa, the Rockets (6-6) dropped the nonconference contest to the Cogs. Jace Nelson gave up eight runs, but only one was earned. He struck out seven and walked six in five innings.

Bryce Kowall (RBI) and Ray Hannemann each had a double for R-B. Nelson, Cooper Nagel and Lucas Bynum each tallied an RBI.

Harlem 8, Johnsburg 0: At Johnsburg, Peyton Mesce had two of his team’s three hits as the Skyhawks (8-3) lost in a nonconference game against the Huskies. All eight runs were unearned against Johnsburg, which committed six errors.

Nate Frost started and allowed two unearned runs on two hits in five innings. He struck out six and walked four.

Girls soccer

Marengo 5, Plano 3: At Plano, Maggie Hanson recorded a hat trick and added an assist as the Indians (4-1, 3-0) stayed perfect in the Kishwaukee River Conference with a win over the Reapers.

Myah Broughton and Kiley Brady also scored for Marengo. Regan Heimsoth had an assist.

Johnsburg 7, Woodstock North 0: At Johnsburg, Charlie Eastland had a hat trick and Lauren McQuiston scored two goals for the Skyhawks (4-0, 2-0) in a KRC win against the Thunder (0-6, 0-2). Liz Smith and Maura Oeffling also scored.

Eastland, McQuiston, Jacquelyn Douglas, Brooke Butler, Kayla Hiller, Dorothy Ruth and Julia Nicoline all had assists, while Lila Konrad made one save in the shutout.

Richmond-Burton 3, Woodstock 0: At Richmond, Maddie Seyller scored two goals and Ella Seyller had two assists as the Rockets (5-1, 2-1) beat the Blue Streaks (0-6, 0-2) in a KRC game. Nicole Mendlik had a goal and an assist, and Rylee Molczan made one save in the shutout.

Boys track and field

Les Hodge Invite: At Batavia, Burlington Central’s Dave Walikonis, Brandon Pflug, Venkata dheeraj Anantha and John Wozniak placed first in the 4x800 relay with a time of 8:56.59. The Rockets’ Gavin Klingberg won the 300 hurdles in 41.16 seconds.