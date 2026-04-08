Owen Satterlee throws 2-hit shutout as Prairie Ridge beats Cary-Grove: Tuesday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Baseball

Prairie Ridge 3, Cary-Grove 0: At Cary, Owen Satterlee spun a two-hit complete-game shutout and struck out 14 batters as the Wolves beat the Trojans in a Fox Valley Conference matchup. Gavin Piekos went 2 for 3 with one double and one RBI for Prairie Ridge (6-1).

Beckett Breseman singled and added one RBI for the Prairie Ridge offense, which finished with six hits. Kaden Norman pitched six innings and struck out three batters to lead the Trojans (3-4).

Crystal Lake South 5, Burlington Central 4: At Crystal Lake, Nolan Dabrowski doubled and had two RBIs, Coleton Bondi smacked two singles, and the Gators scooped up an FVC victory.

Matt Bychowsky threw six frames and struck out four batters to aid the Gators (6-1) in the win. Thomas Koertgen homered, and Zachary Hartwig doubled and notched one RBI for Central (3-4-2).

Jacobs 4, Hampshire 2: At Hampshire, George Donze led the Golden Eagles on the mound, throwing a complete game with 11 strikeouts in a hard-fought FVC victory against the Whip-Purs.

Andrew Deegan went 1 for 4 with a single and two RBIs for Jacobs (6-1). Tyler Rubino and Jonathan Alexander each had RBIs for the Whips (6-2-1), who finished with six hits and four errors.

Huntley 7, Crystal Lake Central 1: At Crystal Lake, Joey Lengle went 1 for 3 with two RBIs, while Nate Larson and Josh Rudnick combined to hold the Tigers to three hits in Huntley’s FVC win.

Leo Bianchin singled and added two RBIs for the Red Raiders (8-0). Wade Ozment pitched the first four frames and struck out seven batters to lead Central (2-5).

Richmond-Burton 5, Aurora Central Catholic 2: At Aurora, Grayson Morningstar singled twice and recorded two RBIs as the Rockets went on the road and scored a nonconference win over the Chargers.

Emerick Burke pitched six innings and struck out two batters while holding Aurora Central Catholic to two hits. Cooper Nagel and Lucas Bynum, who had two RBIs, each had two hits for the Rockets (6-4).

Alden-Hebron 12, Hiawatha 2: At Hebron, Ulysses Johnson doubled and totaled three RBIs, Jack Stewart scored twice and recorded two RBIs, and the Giants picked up a Northeastern Athletic Conference win.

Caleb Linneman scored three runs and struck out two batters over two relief innings pitched. Kyle Linneman scored twice and struck out four batters over three innings pitched for the Giants (3-1).

St. Francis 16, Marian Central 1 (4 inn.): At Woodstock, Will Hamill singled and recorded one RBI as the Hurricanes (0-6) fell to the Spartans in nonconference action.

Softball

Dundee-Crown 7, McHenry 6: At Carpentersville, Jordyn Jeffs hit a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the seventh as the Chargers rallied over the Warriors in a tight FVC matchup.

Jeffs finished with two RBIs, and Abby Hsu went 2 for 4 with three RBIs for the Chargers (2-6). Danica McCarthy led the Warriors on offense, going 4 for 4 with a triple, two runs and one RBI. Charlee Cape doubled and finished with three RBIs for McHenry (4-1).

Burlington Central 12, Crystal Lake South 2 (6 inn): At Crystal Lake, Zoe Hornsby went 2 for 3 with a home run and five RBIs as the Rockets scored an FVC victory over the Gators.

Madison Butler went 4 for 5 with four singles, while Kelsey Covey went 2 for 5 with one double and two RBIs for the Rockets (2-3). Isabelle Reed pitched six innings and struck out nine batters to aid Burlington Central. Riley Barda and Hazel Hook had RBIs for the Gators (1-3).

Hampshire 6, Jacobs 4: At Hampshire, Julissa Akins doubled and notched three RBIs, Becca Coffey added two RBIs, and the Whip-Purs took down the Golden Eagles in the FVC matchup.

Adi Edlen and Mia Robinson each collected two hits for the Whips (2-2). Talia Di Silvio, Molly Hock, Mya Garcia and Skylee Ferrante each recorded one RBI to lead Jacobs (6-5).

Prairie Ridge 4, Cary-Grove 2: At Cary, Emma Dallas went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, Parker Frey and Karsyn Ledgerwood each had two hits, and the Wolves won their FVC game over the Trojans.

Reese Mosolino fired a complete game, struck out 13 batters and held C-G to three hits to aid the Wolves (3-1) in the win. Addy Green had 12 strikeouts over seven innings pitched for the Trojans (0-2).

Woodstock North 9, Marengo 8: At Marengo, Maddie Nordahl, Allyson Schaid and Aly Jordan each finished with two hits and two RBIs as the Thunder beat the Indians for a KRC win.

Kylie Stevens singled three times, and both Makayla Nordahl and Kylee Nicholson collected two hits for the Thunder (1-2). Gabby Christopher shined for Marengo (3-6), going 3 for 4 with a homer and four RBIs.

Harvard 11, Woodstock 2: At Harvard, Leona Eichholz pitched a complete game with 13 strikeouts and held the Blue Streaks to two hits, leading the Hornets to a KRC victory.

Eichholz helped her cause at the plate, going 1 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs. Manhatyn Brincks singled and added two RBIs for the Hornets (2-1), while Kenzie Bowles and Hailey Ryan each finished with one RBI to lead Woodstock (2-2).

Marian Central 5, St. Edward 3: At Elgin, Vivianna Lara went 3 for 4 with a triple and three RBIs, while Bailey Keller singled three times to lead the Hurricanes to a Chicagoland Christian Conference victory.

Kaitlyn Kowalsky went 2 for 3 with two singles to aid the Hurricanes (6-1) in the win. Christine Chmiel dazzled in the circle, striking out 19 batters in a complete game.

Girls soccer

Huntley 2, Prairie Ridge 0: At Crystal Lake, Peyton Ruffner and Maizie Nickle scored goals, Itzel Martinez and Avery Suess had assists, and the Red Raiders beat the Wolves (1-3) in the FVC game.

Ashlyn Grabs totaled three saves for the Red Raiders (2-0-1).

Crystal Lake Central 4, Belvidere North 1: At Crystal Lake, Addison Schaffer, Charlotte Wallner, Ella Bechler and Peyton McMahon scored goals as the Tigers won a nonconference game. Schaffer and Allison Barnett each finished with two assists for the Tigers (1-1).

Mundelein 7, Dundee-Crown 2: At Carpentersville, Rylie Mensik and Ashling Otte each scored goals, Olivia Holic had an assist, and Karla Guillen recorded eight saves as the Chargers (1-2) fell to the Mustangs in nonconference action.

Wheaton Warrenville South 7, Burlington Central 0: At Burlington, the Rockets fell short in a nonconference loss to the Tigers.

Guilford 2, Crystal Lake South 0: At Rockford, the Gators (1-1) conceded a nonconference loss to the Vikings.

Conant 1, Jacobs 0: At Algonquin, the Golden Eagles (2-3-1) fell just short in a nonconference loss to the Cougars.

Boys lacrosse

Crystal Lake South 15, Rolling Meadows 6: At Crystal Lake, Drake Lenckus surpassed 200 career points, scoring five goals with five assists as the Gators remained undefeated with a nonconference win.

Logan Driscol, who scored seven goals with one assist, reached 100 career goals and aided Crystal Lake South (5-0).

Wheaton Academy 17, Huntley 10: At Wheaton, the Red Raiders (1-2) dropped a high-scoring nonconference game to the Warriors.

Carmel 11, McHenry 10 (OT): At McHenry, the Warriors (1-3) fell to the Corsairs in an overtime nonconference matchup.

Girls lacrosse

Crystal Lake Central co-op 18, St. Charles East co-op 3: At St. Charles, Anna Starr poured in seven goals, Ella Trudeau scored four goals, and three players added two goals in a nonconference victory. Makayla Simonic, Sydney Cruz and Izzy Jackson each scored twice for Central co-op, which improved to 3-0 overall.

Buffalo Grove 9, Burlington Central 8: At Buffalo Grove, the Rockets lost by one to the Bison in a nonconference game and fell to 1-3.

Boys tennis

Johnsburg 4, Antioch 2: At Antioch, Tyler Batt (No. 1), Ryan O’Dell (No. 2) and Miles Davis (No. 3) won in straight sets for the Skyhawks in their nonconference victory. Josue Ortega and Carson Teschner picked up wins at No. 2 doubles.

Woodstock North 7, Hampshire 0: At Hampshire, Jude Suay (No. 1), Salvatore Speciale (No. 2) and Braden Olson (No. 3) won in two sets at singles for the Thunder, who swept the Whip-Purs in nonconference action.

Winning at doubles for North were Parker Mauck and Charlie Martin (No. 1), Logan Barnes and Kyle Bohrnell (No. 2), Luke Bigler and Ethan Richardson (No. 3) and Chris Arellano and Cole Morrison (No. 4).

Girls track and field

Johnsburg Meet: At Johnsburg, the host Skyhawks (75 points) took second behind Plano (101). Marian Central (24) was third and Alden-Hebron (15) was fourth. Johnsburg winners included Hope Klosowicz (100 meters), Clara Nicoline (800), Stori Hurckes (discus) and Carly Duck (pole vault). The Skyhawks also won the 4x100 (Duck, Klosowicz, Kailey Delulio, Summer Toussaint), 4x200 (Klosowicz, Abby Lane, Maura Oeffling, Toussaint) and 4x800 (Addison Klos, Nicoline, Kay, Toussaint) relays.

Alden-Hebron’s Nely Alvarez won the 1,600 and 3,200. Marian Central’s Addie Leitzen won the triple jump.

Boys track and field

Johnsburg Meet: At Johnsburg, Plano won the four-team meet with 118 points, followed by Johnsburg (101), Marian Central (33) and Alden-Hebron (11). Taking first for the Skyhawks were Carson Jones (100, 200 meters), Grady Smith (800), Nico Hartmann (300 hurdles), Micah Welch (shot put, discus) and Jared Lopez (pole vault). The Skyhawks also won the 4x800 relay (Smith, Micah Klos, Aiden Koch, Carson Klos).

Marian’s OIiver Ebel won the 3,200 and Wilson Jakubowicz won the long jump.