Marengo, Woodstock win KRC baseball openers: Monday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Baseball

Marengo 3, Woodstock North 0: At Marengo, Brady Kentgen (2 for 3) had two doubles and two RBIs to lead the Indians (5-3, 1-0) past the Thunder (1-4, 0-1) in their Kishwaukee River Conference opener. Alex Johnson had an RBI and pitched a complete game shutout. He allowed five hits with seven strikeouts and two walks.

Zaiden Vess had two hits for North. Ryan Lalor gave up three runs over four innings.

Woodstock 11, Harvard 0 (5 inn.): At Harvard, Brenner Swanson (2 for 3) drove in three runs and Henry Noble added two RBIs for the Blue Streaks (2-4, 1-0) in a KRC win over the Hornets (2-4, 0-1). Michael Offdenkamp got the win, allowing two hits over five innings and striking out six. Angelo Pacini (2 for 2) and Chace Waterson (2 for 3) both had a double and one RBI.

Logan Nulle had two of Harvard’s four hits.

Highland Park 8, Crystal Lake Central 7: At Crystal Lake, Highland Park scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning in a comeback win over the Tigers (2-5). For Central, Konner Altergott had three RBIs, Wade Ozment scored three runs and Connor Saip had a double. Ethan Wolf drove in one.

Harlem 12, Marian Central 7: At Machesney Park, Colin Kowalsky and Will Hamill had two hits and two RBIs apiece for the Hurricanes (0-5) in the nonconference loss. Evan Brubaker (3 for 4) and TJ Cutrona (2 for 4, double) each had one RBI.

Softball

Lakes 7, Crystal Lake South 2: At Crystal Lake, Riley Barda went 2 for 4 with an RBI and Riley Travis had a double in the nonconference loss for the Gators (1-2).

Antioch 14, Richmond-Burton 4 (5 inn.): At Antioch, Jocelyn Hird drove in a pair of runs. Chase Cooper posted one RBI for the Rockets (5-6) in the nonconference loss.

Girls track and field

Genoa-Kingston Meet: At Genoa, Marengo finished first out of five teams with 98 points. G-K (83) was second and Harvard (68) was third. The Indians received wins from Mikayla Berry (400 meters), Amy Smith (1,600) and Leah Koelper (3,200). Marengo also won the 4x800 relay.

Harvard’s Ella Martin won the high jump, Hayden Binz won the pole vault and Genah Arias won the long jump.

McHenry Triangular: At McHenry, the host Warriors won with 81 points. Jacobs (76) was second and Crystal Lake Central (20) took third. McHenry got wins from Addison Hoffmann (100, 200 meters), Lea Johnson (3,200), Olivia Meyer (100 hurdles, high jump), Bria Larak (pole vault) and Bri Amedio (long jump). The Warriors also won the 4x100 and 4x800 relays.

Jacobs’ winners included Carly Uehlein (shot put, discus), Jasmine Lenth (400), Brylan Lemon (300 hurdles), Amisha Schlicht (1,600) and Brianna VerBurg (triple jump). Jacobs also won the 4x400.

Crystal Lake Central’s Gwen Kidd won the 800.

Hampshire Quad: At Hampshire, Huntley took first with 121.5 points, followed by Cary-Grove (67.5), Prairie Ridge (61) and Hampshire (16). Red Raiders’ winners were Elena Fetzer (shot put, discus), Daphne Shaw (100 hurdles), Rachel Hogan (100 meters), Lena Jurczyk (800), Kalia Parris (400), Reagan Ellis (300 hurdles), Emma Garofalo (pole vault) and Opeyemi Aluko (triple jump). Huntley also won the 4x100 relay.

Cary-Grove’s Olivia Parker took first in the 200 meters and Caelie Mendro won the long jump.

Prairie Ridge was first in the 4x200, 4x400 and 4x800 relays. Maia Lancaster won the 3,200, Anneke Dam won the 1,600 and Jessie Merritt won the high jump.

Dundee-Crown Triangular: At Carpentersville, Burlington Central finished first with 88.5 points. Crystal Lake South (52.5) was second and D-C (37) was third. Rockets’ winners included LaRaiya Cunningham (400 meters, long jump, triple jump), Stella Volk (100 hurdles, 300 hurdles), Lezi Pineda (100), Addison Davis (1,600), Julia Haacker (200), Emilie Anderson (shot put) and Gracelin Turschman (pole vault),

South won the 4x100 and 4x400 relays. Also placing first for the Gators were Caroline Lucas (3,200), Laynie Ripley (800) and Makayla Westermann (high jump).

D-C won the 4x200 and 4x800 relays. Elisabeth Hahn won the discus.

Boys track and field

Genoa-Kingston Meet: At Genoa, Marengo won the five-team meet with 140 points, followed by Harvard (63) in second. Winning for Marengo were Jackson Heimsoth (100, 400 meters), Joshua Woodcock (3,200), Jackson Knake (high jump) and Connor Sacco. The Indians also placed first in the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x800 relays.

Harvard’s Braden Wittum won the shot put and discus.

Crystal Lake South Triangular: At Crystal Lake, the host Gators won with 79 points, followed by Burlington Central (64.5) and Dundee-Crown (28.5). Winners for South included Scott Yassick (100, 200, 400 meters), Joseph Gonzalez (800), Brady Haselhoff (high jump) and Kamran Aqai (triple jump). South also won the 4x200 and 4x800 relays.

Central winners included Gavin Klingberg (110 hurdles, 300 hurdles), Brady Andersen (1,600), Brandon Pflug (3,200), Zach Hultgren (shot put) and Henry Crumlett (discus).

Dundee-Crown won the 4x100 relay while Rylan Schmidt won the pole vault and Vincent Mojica won the long jump.

Crystal Lake Central Triangular: At Crystal Lake, the host Tigers won with 72.5 points. Jacobs (44.5) was second and McHenry (38) took third. Winning for Central were Amana Omale (3,200 meters), Jayden Bingham (100), Barrett Buchanan (300 hurdles), Reed Mihelich (1,600), John Horbenko (high jump) and James Douglas (pole vault). Central won the 4x400 and 4x800 relays.

Jacobs received wins from Mehdi Abdagic (800), Jonathan Wagus (400), Logan Henning (long jump) and Jevoni Ellis (triple jump). The Eagles also won the 4x100 relay.

McHenry’s Johnathon Nauer won the 110 hurdles. Jayden Linderman won the 200.

Girls soccer

Harvard 9, Rockford East 0: At Harvard, Julie Silva scored four goals, while Aimar Nava, Giada Reising and Liz Aquino each scored once for the Hornets (3-0-1). Rockford East had two own goals.

Johnsburg 5, McHenry 0: At Johnsburg, Liz Smith and Charlie Eastland collected two goals apiece for the Skyhawks (2-0). Kayla Hiller added a goal and assist. Lila Konrad made two saves in the shutout, and Brooke Butler and Dorothy Ruth each had one assist.

Boys tennis

Crystal Lake Central 6, Marian Central 1: At Crystal Lake, Ryan Spencer (No. 1) and Michael Vo (No. 2) won in straight sets at singles for the Tigers (1-1). Central’s doubles teams of Prateek Ponnam and Jackson Gerambia (No. 2) and Ryan McKnight and Caden Smith (No. 3) also won in two sets. Central picked up two wins by forfeit.

Marian’s Alek Jasovic and Marc Cheng picked up a straight-sets victory at No. 1 doubles.