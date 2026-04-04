Nathan Bushy strikes out 9 as Dundee-Crown baseball beats Centennial: Friday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Baseball

Dundee-Crown 2, Centennial 1: At Rantoul, Nathan Bushy tossed a near-complete game, striking out nine batters over 6⅔ innings as the Chargers scored a nonconference win. Max Backaus went 2 for 2 with a triple, while Cole Pearson hit a double to aid the Chargers (5-2).

Alden-Hebron 16, Ashton-Franklin Center 1 (4 inn.): At Ashton, Caleb Linneman singled three times and notched four RBIs as the Green Giants took the first game of a nonconference doubleheader.

JP Stewart doubled and recorded three RBIs, while Christian Nunez singled and added three RBIs for the Green Giants. Kyle Linneman pitched all four innings and struck out three batters.

Ashton-Franklin Center 22, Alden-Hebron 6 (5 inn.): At Ashton, JP Stewart notched two RBIs, Kyle Linneman singled and recorded one RBI and the Giants lost the second game of their doubleheader. Caleb Linneman walked and scored twice for A-H (2-1).

Antioch 11, Richmond-Burton 0 (6 inn.): At Richmond, Anthony Harvey and Brayden Kelly each singled as the Rockets had just two hits in a nonconference loss to the Sequoits. Ryan Scholberg started on the mound and struck out four batters for the Rockets (4-3).

Softball

Carterville 10, Dundee-Crown 0: At Jacksonville, Andie Robinson pitched 3⅓ innings with three strikeouts as the Chargers were no-hit in a nonconference loss to the Lions. Dani Christopher drew a walk in the top of the third inning for the Chargers (0-4).

Winnebago 8, Dundee-Crown 6: At Jacksonville, Josie Sheldon went 2 for 4 with two singles and three RBIs, while Casi Attapit went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs as the Chargers fell to the Indians in nonconference play. Kate Graham went 2 for 4 with one RBI and Jordyn Jeffs went 2 for 3 with a double for D-C (0-5).

Girls soccer

Sycamore 1, Woodstock 0: At Sycamore, the Blue Streaks conceded a shutout loss to the Spartans in nonconference play and fell to 0-3.

Boys lacrosse

Cary-Grove 2, Lake Forest 1: At Lake Forest, the Trojans defeated the Caxys in a nonconference matchup and improved to 1-1 overall.