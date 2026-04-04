Huntley blasts 5 homers, Mark Petryniec earns 500th career win: Saturday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Softball

Huntley 23, Rockford Auburn 0 (4 inn.): At the Marengo Invite, the Red Raiders exploded for 16 runs in the top of the first inning against the Knights and hit five home runs in the game to get coach Mark Petryniec his 500th career victory.

Huntley pounded out 20 hits, getting homers from Lyla Ginczycki (2 for 5, double, five RBIs), Alyssa Weniger (RBI), Keely Fewell (2 for 2, RBI), Kendall Wolf (1 for 1, three RBIs) and Piper Heimbrodt (3 for 3, three runs, two RBIs). Ginczycki’s blast was a grand slam.

Katelyn Bayness added three hits, including a double and two RBIs. Morgan Bzdusek also had three hits with a double, three runs and one RBI. Layla Olson (four strikeouts) and Adalyn Olson (two strikeouts) combined in the four-inning shutout.

Huntley 9, Marengo 4: At Marengo, a five-run third inning helped propel the Raiders (4-3) to their second win of the day. Ginczycki went 3 for 3 with a double and three runs scored and Grace Benson had two hits and an RBI. Aubrina Adamik, Bayness and Bzdusek each had two hits and one RBI. Lana Hobday added a double and two RBIs. Layla Olson had nine strikeouts in the complete game, allowing four runs on six hits.

For Marengo, Gabby Christopher (two RBIs), Ellie White (RBI) and Gianna Iovinelli (2 for 3, RBI) all hit homers.

Marengo 18, Rockford Auburn 3 (4 inn.): At Marengo, Christopher and Mia Brackmann both had home runs for the Indians (3-5). Christopher (3 for 4) hit a grand slam with five RBIs and three runs, and Brackmann (2 for 3) drove in a pair of runs. Ari Rodriguez finished 3 for 3 with three runs scored and four RBIs. White allowed three runs (two earned) in four innings with four strikeouts and four walks.

Jacobs 22, Woodstock North 21: At Tomaso Park in Huntley, the Golden Eagles and Thunder combined for 43 runs on 24 hits, with 15 players knocking in runs. Avery St. Leger (2 for 3), Emily Popilek and Audrey Wetzel (2 for 3, double) had three RBIs apiece for Jacobs. Taliya Garcia chipped in two RBIs and three runs.

For North, Kylee Jordan (2 for 3, double, three runs) had five RBIs, Kylie Stevens drove in four, and Aly Jordan (2 for 5, double) added three RBIs. Emily Maxwell (3 for 4, double) had three runs and two RBIs, and Makayla Nordahl was 3 for 5 with five runs.

Glenbrook South 10, Jacobs 7: At Huntley, Talia Di Silvio (2 for 3) drove in three runs, and Kate Takasaki had two RBIs for the Eagles (6-4). Wetzel went 2 for 3 with two runs scored. Popilek had a double and stuck out seven over 3⅓ innings of relief. She gave up three runs on seven hits.

Glenbrook North 17, Woodstock North 2 (4 inn.): At Huntley, Kylee Jordan had a double and two RBIs for the Thunder (0-2) in the loss.

McHenry 10, Harlem 1: At McHenry, Natalie Bender scattered six hits over seven innings, allowing a run and striking out seven, and Danica McCarthy was a perfect 4 for 4 with a triple, two runs and two RBIs in the Warriors’ win. Kendal Rogers went 3 for 3 with a pair of doubles, three runs and two RBIs. Charlee Cape also had two RBIs. Morgan Frederick swatted a triple.

McHenry 14, Johnsburg 4 (5 inn.): At Johnsburg, Jocelyn Roeder had three RBIs, and Lyla Oeffling (2 for 4) had a double and two RBIs for the Warriors (4-0). Cape recorded two hits and four runs scored, McCarthy (2 for 3) scored twice, and Caitlyn Carlisle had a double and an RBI while also grabbing the win in the circle. Carlisle allowed three earned runs on five hits over five innings, striking out four and walking three.

Evelyn Mercurio had two RBIs for the Skyhawks.

Harlem 13, Johnsburg 12: At McHenry, Kimmy Whitlock was 3 for 5 with a double, three runs scored and three RBIs as the Skyhawks (0-4) came up short. Casie Majercik was 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs, Carlie Majercik had a double and an RBI, and Brooke Wilkinson drove in two runs. Abri Bruns had two hits and three runs scored.

Prairie Ridge 7-4, Vernon Hills 5-23: At Vernon Hills, Mary-Kate Center went 4 for 4 with a triple and drove in one run, and Bella Moore had a double and two RBIs for the Wolves in their opening win. Kylie Carroll (2 for 4) had a triple and one RBI, and Karsyn Ledgerwood had two hits and an RBI. Reese Mosolino gave up one earned run on six hits in seven innings, striking out six and walking three.

In the second-game loss for Prairie Ridge (2-1), Ledgerwood had two RBIs, and Parker Frey (2 for 2) had a triple and two RBIs.

Crystal Lake South 15-5, Woodstock 3-7: At Woodstock, the Gators (1-1) and Blue Streaks (2-1) split their doubleheader. Giada Cervantes (3 for 4, three runs) smacked a double and drove in four runs for South in the opener, while Riley Barda (3 for 4, three runs) and Lily Ditritch had two RBIs apiece. Ditritch also picked up the win, allowing three runs in five innings with three strikeouts. Tipper Axelson was 3 for 3 with a solo homer, scoring three runs, for Woodstock.

In the second game, Megan Kuiper struck out 17 in seven innings, allowing two earned runs on six hits for Woodstock. Emma Douglas (2 for 3) had a double and three RBIs, Kuiper (3 for 4) drove in two runs, and Axelson had two hits, including a triple. For South, Lily Cargil (2 for 3) hit a home run with three RBIs, and Barda went 3 for 4 with a solo homer. Reagan Walsh allowed one run in four innings, striking out five.

Quincy Notre Dame 14, Dundee-Crown 12: At Jacksonville, Kerrigan Svec (3 for 4) had a double and three RBIs, and Jordyn Jeffs (3 for 5) added a double and two RBIs for the Chargers.

Dundee-Crown 21, Houston (Mo.) 5 (5 inn.): At Jacksonville, Josie Sheldon went 4 for 4 with five runs and one RBI for the Chargers (1-6) in the win. Casi Attapit had a double and four RBIs, and Maren Dougherty added three runs and two RBIs. Ellie Alonso went all five innings, allowing two earned runs on four hits with a pair of strikeouts.

Baseball

Prairie Ridge 10, Johnsburg 5: At Johnsburg, Gabe Winkelman ripped a homer and drove in five runs for the Wolves (5-1). Jack Spindler tallied two RBIs, Maddon McKim hit a solo homer, and Beckett Breseman (2 for 2) had a double and triple. Jack Reina allowed an earned run over four innings, striking out four.

Nate Frost was 2 for 3 with an RBI, and Peyton Mesce and Joey Frano each drove in a run for Johnsburg (6-2). Carter Block (2 for 2) added a double. Frost allowed two earned runs in 4⅔ innings, striking out five and walking two.

McHenry 19, Hononegah 3 (4 inn.): At Rockton, Cooper Cohn (2 for 4, double) had a homer, scored four runs and drove in three for the Warriors (5-2). All nine starters for McHenry had at least one RBI. Landon Clements (2 for 3, double) had three RBIs, and Nathan Neidhardt, Jeffry Schwab and Ian Boland all had a double and drove in two. Boland picked up the win, striking out four and walking three in three innings. He allowed one run.

Richmond-Burton 14, Round Lake 4 (5 inn.): At Richmond, the Rockets (5-3) scored seven runs in the bottom of the first. Bryce Kowall finished 2 for 2 with two doubles and three runs scored, Cooper Nagel (2 for 4) had a double and three RBIs, and Joe Larsen went 3 for 4 and knocked in a pair of runs. Jace Nelson allowed two earned runs on three hits in five innings, striking out five and walking one.

Lane Tech 4, Crystal Lake South 3: At Kerry Wood Stadium in Chicago, Michael Silvius and Wes Bodga (2 for 3) each had a double and one RBI in a loss for the Gators. Julian Redmond struck out three in 1⅔ scoreless innings.

Crystal Lake South 12, Chicago University 3: At Kroc Stadium in Chicago, Nick Stowasser went 2 for 4 with a homer, two runs and two RBIs for the Gators (5-1). Carson Trivellini (3 for 5) had a triple and two RBIs, Nolan Dabrowski (3 for 4) had a double and four runs, and Silvius drove in two. Ian Christopher and Tanner Mauer had three strikeouts apiece, both throwing two frames.

Rantoul 19, Dundee-Crown 18: At Rantoul, the Chargers’ 18 runs and 15 hits weren’t enough in the loss. Gavin Mahaney was 4 for 4 with two doubles, three runs scored and seven RBIs. Alejandro Gonzalez had three RBIs, while Ryan Pierce (2 for 5, double), Brady Benton (three runs) and Cole Pearson (2 for 5) had two RBIs apiece for D-C (5-3).

Vernon Hills 17, Woodstock 2 (4 inn.): At Vernon Hills, Trevor Wolf and Chace Waterson each had an RBI for the Blue Streaks (1-3).

Boys track and field

Cary-Grove Invite: At Cary, the Trojans won the seven-team meet with a total of 234.5 points, easily ahead of runner-up Belvidere North (147.5), and placed first in eight events. Richmond-Burton took third with 90 points.

Cary-Grove’s Jameson Tenopir won the 1,600 meters (4:43.07) and 3,200 (10:43.30), while Logan Abrams won the shot put (18.52 meters) and discus (54 meters). Dylan Tenopir took first in the high jump (5 feet, 11 inches) and James Murdough won the 400 (51.52 seconds),

The Trojans’ 4x100 relay of Brandon Freund, Dylan Tenopir, Diego Guerrero and Ty Tenopir was first in 45.35 seconds. Guerrero, James Murdough, Ethan Ehlebracht and Jameson Tenopir won the 4x400 relay in 3:37.39.

Marengo’s Jackson Heimsoth won the 100 (11.41), and the Indians’ 4x200 relay (Sam Tucker, Michael Gieseke, Grant Heimsoth, Jackson Heimsoth) placed first in 1:32.64.

Richmond-Burton’s Zach Huston won the 110 hurdles (17.13). Hunter Carley won the long jump (5.86 meters).

Johnsburg’s Nico Hartmann won the 300 hurdles (44.44), and Jared Lopez won the pole vault (13-6).

Girls track and field

Cary-Grove Invite: At Cary, the Trojans scored 219 points to win the five-team meet. Olivia Parker won both the 100 meters (12.57 seconds) and 300 hurdles (46.81), and Caelie Mendro won the pole vault (3.12 meters) and triple jump (11.22 meters). Fiyinfunoluwa Onafeko won the 200 (26.87), and Alexandra Santoyo took first in the 1,600 (5:37.63).

Cary-Grove won all four relays. Parker, Onafeko, Erin Rebscher and Kennedy Manning took first in the 4x100 (50.01); Kara Dunker, Rebscher, Addison Hankin and Leah Tatroe won the 4x200 (1:50.06); Dunker, Tatroe, Maggie Jablonski and Manning took first in the 4x400 (4:20.08); and Jablonski, Isabella Limburg, Santoyo and Brienna DeSousa won the 4x800 (10:36.58).

Johnsburg’s Hope Klosowicz was first in the 400 (1:03.70), and Stori Hurckes won the discus with a throw of 33.87 meters.

Richmond-Burton’s Emerson Wold won the 800 (2:32.90),

Girls soccer

Hampshire 7, Bolingbrook 0: At Bolingbrook, Julia Grzynkowicz tallied four goals, Avery Morales posted two, and Mikala Amegasse had a solo tally for the Whip-Purs (2-2).

Richmond-Burton 9, Winnebago 0: At Winnebago, Sydney Frericks led the Rockets (3-1) with four goals and one assist. Ella Seyller collected two goals and one assist, Elle Barrettsmith had three assists, Abby Leslie had two assists, and Maddie Seyller, Nicole Mendlik and Nadia Layer each scored. Rylee Molczan had two saves in the shutout.

Huntley 1, South Elgin 1: At Huntley, Emma Emricson scored off an assist from Avery Suess in the fifth minute for the Raiders (1-0-1). Ashlyn Grabs had seven saves for Huntley.

Round Lake 1, McHenry 0: At McHenry, the Warriors fell to 0-4 on the season.

Girls lacrosse

Crystal Lake Central co-op 15, Lake Zurich 1: At Lake Zurich, Anna Starr led the way with five goals for the Tigers (2-0). Makayla Simonic and Ella Trudeau had three goals apiece.