Crystal Lake South baseball slams Woodstock: Northwest Herald Monday roundup

Baseball

Crystal Lake South 23, Woodstock 8 (4 inn.): At Crystal Lake, Nick Stowasser and Jackson Lee hit grand slams, and the Gators improved to 4-0. Stowasser (3 for 4) also doubled twice and scored three times, as did Carson Trivellini. Nolan Dabrowski was 2 for 3, and Evan Rezendes contributed a double, three runs scored and two RBIs. For Woodstock (1-2), Noah Henning was 3 for 3 with three runs scored.

Libertyville 3, McHenry 0: At Libertyville, the Warriors lost in a rematch of last season’s Class 4A state championship game. McHenry (4-1) had only five hits, including a double by Jeffry Schwab, against Chase Lockwood. Kaden Wisniewski pitched four innings, allowing one run and five hits, while striking out three.

Dundee-Crown 15, Larkin 8: At Carpentersville, Ikey Grzynkowicz homered, doubled and singled in a 3-for-3 effort for the Chargers (3-2). The catcher drove in four runs and scored three. Ryan Pierce, Kyle Pierce and Shane DeMarsh each had two hits. Ryan Pierce, Brady Benton and Gavin Mahaney also doubled. Kyle Pierce had four stolen bases, while Benton, Grzynkowicz and Ryan Pierce each had one. Anthony Horner earned the win, striking out five and allowing two runs (one earned) in 4⅓ innings.

Richmond-Burton 11, Belvidere 1: At Richmond, Grayson Morningstar (2-0), allowed one earned run and struck out seven in five innings, and the Rockets won their home opener. Bryce Kowall was 2 for 3 with a home run, double, and four RBIs to lead R-B (3-2) offensively. Max Martin went 2 for 3 with double and two RBIs.

Belvidere North 15, Harvard 0 (5 inn): At Harvard, the Hornets (2-3) had only four hits, including a double by Alex Bannwolf.

Crystal Lake Central 11, Grant 1: At Crystal Lake, Ethan Wolf tripled and went 3 for 4 with two RBIs for the Tigers (2-4). Johnny Geisser and Konner Altergott (three RBIs) both doubled twice and were 2 for 2. Wade Ozment allowed one run in four innings, striking out seven and walking four.

Jacobs 17, Murphysboro 2: At Mountain Dew Park in Marion, Maddox Miller went 3 for 3 with a double to pace a 14-hit attack. Andrew Robertson doubled twice for the Golden Eagles (4-0), who also got doubles from Andrew Deegan and Jace Koth. Robertson (2 for 2) drove in three runs and scored three times. Cooper Gulgren (1 for 1) and Luke Flaskamp (1 for 4) each had two RBIs.

Marengo 17, Marian Central 1 (4 inn.): At Marengo, Dominic Iovinelli doubled twice, and Alex Johnson (double), Caden Oine (double), Brayden Jenkins (triple) and Mitchell Aukes (triple) also had extra-base hits for the Indians (3-3). Iovinelli, Oine and Max Broughton each had two hits. Broughton threw three scoreless innings, striking out six.

Antioch 2, Johnsburg 0: At Johnsburg, the Sequoits scored twice in the top of the sixth to hand the Skyhawks their first loss.

Skyhawks starter Peyton Mesce struck out 12 in six innings. He also had one of only five hits for Johnsburg (5-1).

Softball

Jacobs 8, Neuqua Valley 1: At Go Pro Sports Dome in Joliet, the Golden Eagles won their first of two games, as Olivia Fillipp and Talia Di Silvio (double, two RBIs) each had two hits. Emily Popilek struck out seven in four innings, and Skylee Ferrante had eight strikeouts in three innings.

Stillman Valley 5, Jacobs 3: At Go Pro Sports Dome in Joliet, the Golden Eagles fell behind 4-0 after three innings and never recovered in their second game of the day. Audrey Wetzel hit a two-run homer, and Talia Di Silvio had a double for Jacobs (5-2).

Richmond-Burton 17, Boylan 6 (5 inn.): At Richmond, Lilly Kwapniewski homered, Miranda Hanson and Rebecca Lanz doubled, and the Rockets pounded out 13 hits in four innings. Lanz and Gracie Johnson each had three hits for R-B (5-4), which received two RBIs apiece from Lanz, Johnson, Kwapniewski, Ellie Smith, Jocelyn Hird and Miranda Hanson. Hanson pitched all five innings for the win.

Marengo 12, Wauconda 6: At Marengo, the Indians got their first win and home runs from Abby Balmes and Bella Matt. Elizabeth White and Gabby Christopher doubled for Marengo (1-4). Balmes was 3 for 4 with two RBIs, while White and Arianna Rodriguez each had two hits. Christopher had three RBIs. White went the distance in the circle.

Girls soccer

Marengo 3, Stillman Valley 0: At Stillman Valley, Maggie Hanson had two goals and an assist, and Macy Noe made 10 saves to earn the clean sheet for the Indians. Myah Broughton also scored, and McKenzie Westwood had an assist.

Boys tennis

Lakes 4, Crystal Lake Central 3: At Crystal Lake, the Tigers lost their season opener despite Ryan Spencer’s three-set win at No. 1 singles. Central also got wins from Nate Muszynski and Jackson Gerambia (No. 1 doubles) and Ryan McKnight and Caden Smith (No. 3 doubles).