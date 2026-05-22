Illinois Extension offers practical ways to support youth mental health

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Many adults don’t know how to talk to young people about mental health. During Mental Health Awareness Month and beyond, University of Illinois Extension and Illinois 4-H are urging schools, after-school programs, and families to take small, concrete steps to help youth feel supported.

“Mental health is not just something we should focus on in May. It’s something we need to be paying attention to year-round,” University of Illinois Extension 4-H youth readiness and new audiences outreach associate Roxana Cejeda said in a news release.

According to a 2020 National 4-H survey, 7 in 10 teens reported struggling with mental health challenges. Those teens were three times more likely to feel pressure to hide their feelings than pressure to drink or use drugs.

Start with safe spaces

Supporting youth mental health often begins with creating environments where young people feel safe and heard, Extension experts say. That could mean simple check-ins at the start of meetings, giving youth different ways to participate, and having intentional conversations that show they matter.

“A big part of supporting youth mental health is simply being a safe person who is willing to listen,” 4-H youth development educator serving Grundy, Kankakee, and Will counties, Emilia Elabed, said in a news release. “Sometimes young people just need someone they trust who will hear them without judgment.”

Mental health looks different for everyone

Extension experts emphasize that mental health conversations must account for different identities, cultures, age groups, and experiences. In many communities, mental health remains taboo.

“Mental health is not a one-size-fits-all conversation,” Cejeda said. “It looks different across identities, cultures, age groups, and experiences. Creating spaces for these conversations matters so much.”

Illinois 4-H has developed youth-led discussions and peer-centered activities to help young people see themselves reflected in mental health conversations.

Representation matters, Elabed said, because it helps youth understand these conversations are for everyone.

Three steps for educators and parents

Extension youth development experts recommend a simple approach: learn the signs, build trusting relationships with youth, and act when concerns arise.

Watch for withdrawal, disengagement, sudden emotional changes, or unusual reactions—these may signal that a young person needs additional support.

“When we think about supporting youth mental health, it does not always have to start with a major intervention,” Cejeda said. “Sometimes it’s the small things: checking in, listening, giving youth options for how they participate, or simply helping them feel seen and heard. That can make the biggest difference.”

Don’t forget the adults

Teachers, volunteers, staff, and parents who support youth often carry heavy workloads. Their mental health matters too.

“Burnout is very real,” Cejeda said. “We’ve gotten better at talking about mental health, but we aren’t great at putting that into practice.”

Cejeda said adults should model healthy emotional awareness by being honest with youth about their own struggles. “Kids know when you are having an off day. They need to know that it’s healthy to show up for life with different emotions and varying levels of ‘feeling okay,” she said.

When to seek professional help

If a young person’s issues persist, worsen, or if they express a desire to hurt themselves or others, reach out to a professional counselor or crisis resources immediately.

Illinois Extension offers mental health resources for youth, families, educators, and organizations online. Find your local Extension office at go.illinois.edu/ExtensionOffice.

In emergencies or mental health crises, contact crisis resources immediately.

July 16, 988 rolls out nationwide as a quick, easy to remember way to reach immediate help in a mental health crisis. (Photo from )

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