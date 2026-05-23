Oswego Memorial Day Parade to impact downtown traffic Monday

The Oswego East Marching Band moves down Main Street during the annual Memorial Day Parade and Service, Monday, May 29, 2023. (Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local News Network/Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local N)

The Oswego Police Department advises the public to plan for increased traffic and minor delays in downtown Oswego Monday during the Oswego American Legion Post 675’s Memorial Day Parade.

The parade will step off at 10 a.m. from the Old Traughber Jr. High School near the intersection of Washington Street and U.S. Route 71 in Oswego and go through the downtown area to the Oswego Township Cemetery on South Main Street.

During the parade, the five corners intersection at Madison and Jefferson Streets will be closed as will Main Street at Washington Street, according to a news release from the Oswego Police Department. The parade will end at the cemetery, where a short Memorial Day ceremony will take place.

The procession honors fallen service members and will feature local marching bands, veterans and first responders.