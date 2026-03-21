Johnsburg, Huntley baseball win season openers: Friday’s Northwest Herald roundup

Baseball

Johnsburg 7, Belvidere 2: At Johnsburg, Nate Frost went 3 for 4 with two runs scored from the leadoff spot, and the Skyhawks opened their season under the lights with a win.

Jack Thompson (triple) and Ashton Stern (double) each had two hits and three RBI for Johnsburg, which scored twice in the first inning and four more times in the second. Stern started on the mound and allowed one run in three innings. The Skyhawks had seven stolen bases, including two by Josh Speer.

Huntley 11, De Smet Jesuit 2: At Edwardsville, Ashton Jones went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBI, as the Red Raiders opened their season with a win downstate. Tommy Gasner also doubled for Huntley, which had eight hits. Nate Larson pitched two scoreless innings, striking out three in earning the win.

Huntley 2, Edwardsville 2 (8 innings): At Edwardsville, Hayden Wendt’s two-out RBI single in the top of the seventh forced extra innings, and the Raiders settled for a tie in their second game of the day. Wendt finished 2 for 2, while Matt Keaty and Travis Dudycha were each 1 for 3 with a double.

Conant 6, Dundee-Crown 0: At Carpentersville, the Chargers had only three hits in their season-opening loss. Ryan Pierce, Gavin Mahaney and Cole Pearson each had a single for D-C. Chargers starting pitcher Max Backaus allowed three earned runs in four innings, striking out six.

Hononegah 6, Crystal Lake Central 3: At Rockton, the Tigers dropped their season opener, despite a 2-for-4 effort from leadoff hitter Wade Ozment. Central’s Connor Saip doubled in his only at-bat and scored. Owen Kelley (1 for 2) and Nick Kohlhase (1 for 3) each had an RBI. Ozment started on the mound, pitched two innings and took the loss.

Softball

McHenry 13, Lakes 5: At The Ballpark in Rosemont, the Warriors pounded out 17 hits, including three apiece by Danica McCarthy and Charlee Cape in their season opener.

Cape tripled twice and also doubled, as did Elly Ernst, Kendal Rogers and Lyla Oeffling, Ernst, Oeffling, Izzie Townsend and Morgan Frederick each had two hits. Cape drove in three runs, while McCarthy, Ernst and Oeffling each had two RBI. McCarthy and Frederick each had two stolen bases. Natalie Bender earned the win, striking out five and allowing one run in three innings.

Sycamore 4, Dundee-Crown 0: At Carpentersville, the Chargers lost their season opener. Kerrigan Svec had D-C’s only hit and had a stolen base as well.

Boys lacrosse

Crystal Lake South 17, Timothy Christian 4: At Elmhurst, Logan Driscoll had seven goals and an assist, Drake Lenckus added three goals and five assists, and the Gators improved to 3-0 going into spring break.

South’s other contributors included Owen Hess (four goals), Braedon Muraski (eight assists, eight groundballs), Tony Amici (one goal, four groundballs), Chase Griffith (one goal, three groundballs) and Ethan Phillips (four groundballs). Goalie Danny Hayes made nine saves, while Zach Stinson and Derek Lenckus each won 60% of their face-offs.

Boys tennis

Cary-Grove 5, Marian Central 1: At Cary, the Trojans got straight-set wins in singles from Brady Watkinson (No. 1) and Joseph Riedel (No. 2). C-G also won three doubles matches in straight sets thanks to Chris Ptaszek and Owen Lonergan (No. 2), David Becirovic and Zachary Nygren (No. 3) and Sahil Rao and William Hartman (No. 4).

Marian’s lone win came from its No. 1 doubles team of Alek Jasovic and Marc Cheng.