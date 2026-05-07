Silvy: Bears ignored pass rush again – now the pressure shifts inside Halas Hall

Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson tries to bring down Green Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden during their NFL Wild Card game Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

The Bears passed on the pass rush.

Once again, Ryan Poles was in no rush to add a pass rusher and, like many quarterbacks facing the Bears, doesn’t feel the pressure of this glaring need.

Make all the puns you want about the Bears’ defensive line, but in my opinion, it’s not a laughing matter.

I remain perplexed that the Bears didn’t make the defensive line a priority in either free agency or the draft, not just this offseason, but in the five in which Poles has run the show. As my friend and ESPN Chicago midday host put it, “When did filling premium positional needs in a draft fall out of style?” The BPA (best player available) crowd has gone too far.

If you’ve read this column weekly, first of all, thank you. You know I’ve harped on this during the 2025 season, at the start of the offseason, in free agency, during the draft and now post-draft.

The Bears have a division title to defend, and the players are hard at work as minicamp season commences at Halas Hall. The improvement on the defensive line must now come from within, as the Bears were 31st in pass rush win rate and 27th in rushing yards allowed last year.

Today, we advance the conversation and shine the spotlight on the players inside their own building who have the most pressure to perform and raise the defensive bar.

As the Bears continue to hope the secondary improves the defensive front, Johnson remains the most talented and accomplished player on defense. He is still just 27 years old and has a new contract on his mind. While I applaud Johnson for coming back after major surgery in 2025, he skipped last year’s OTAs and tends to lack effort when it comes to tackling.

An argument can be made that Dexter has more pressure than anyone on defense and could easily be No. 1 on this list. While Dexter isn’t a bad player, he hasn’t lived up to what the Bears thought he could be as a second-round pick in 2023. Dexter has 11 sacks from the inside over the last two years, but there are games where he goes unnoticed and offenses don’t feel him. His growth entering this season is a must, or he’ll be playing for a new team in 2027.

Fair or unfair, Sweat is the perfect example of judging a player by his price tag. His 10 sacks in 2026 are nothing to sneeze at, and Bears coaches love his contributions against the run, but Sweat doesn’t always pass the eye test. His pass rush win rate ranks 38th in the league, but when the Bears signed him, Sweat was paid as a top-five pass rusher and remains in the top 15.

Austin Booker

There’s a lot to love here. Booker’s athleticism, along with his high motor, has Bears fans feeling optimistic about his future. A growth year from Booker will validate Poles and elevate the entire defense. There’s not a ton of pressure on Booker, but his development could unlock the entire pass rush.

Dennis Allen

Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen and cornerback Nick McCloud celebrate Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025, after their 31-28 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Mark Busch)

Allen was clearly given more players who fit his style, and the acquisitions of Dillon Thieneman and Coby Bryant will help disguise his coverage even better. Now the onus is on him to impact the defense just like Ben Johnson has done offensively.

Dayo Odeyingbo

This could be a lost cause. Before Odeyingbo’s injury, he impacted very little despite his high motor. He says he’s motivated, but the bottom line is he’s an average player at best who is now coming off an Achilles injury.

You hear the term complementary football thrown around ad nauseam, but if Caleb can get the offense started faster during the season, the defense can get more favorable pass-rushing opportunities. Too often, the Bears waited to get the offense going in the second half. I’m confident that in Year 2 under Johnson, Williams will have the offense running at a higher level all game.

• Marc Silverman shares his opinions on the Bears weekly for Shaw Local. Tune in and listen to the “Waddle & Silvy” show weekdays from 2 to 6 p.m. on ESPN 1000.