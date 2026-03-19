Woman jailed over alleged threats to McHenry County state’s attorney on Facebook

A Lake in the Hills woman accused of posting threats against McHenry County State’s Attorney Randi Freese on Facebook was denied pretrial release Thursday from the county jail.

In February, a complaint was filed against Michelle Cappello, formerly Michelle Hall, charging her with threatening a public official, according to documents filed in McHenry County court.

A warrant was issued for her arrest at that time, when court records showed she was living at the address of a mental health facility in Robbins.

Because the alleged threat was against the county’s top prosecutor, the Illinois Supreme Court assigned Cappello’s case to a judge from Lake County, an order shows. On Thursday, from a McHenry County courtroom, Cappella appeared on Zoom before Lake County Judge Christopher Lombardo. A special prosecutor also was assigned, court documents show.

Lombardo denied Cappello’s pretrial release from the McHenry County jail, prosecutors said.

Cappello is accused of threatening Freese and tagging Freese’s Facebook profile in a public online post. According to the complaint, Cappello later commented on the same post, saying she still meant it.

In the post about 6:30 p.m. Feb. 6, Cappello allegedly wrote: “Randi Freese IM GOING TO DRAG U BY YOUR HAIR FOR THE REST OF UR LIFE. I HOPE YOUR SCALP FALLS OFF U GRIMY [expletive]. UR MINE.”

The next day, Cappello allegedly wrote three comments under the post, one of which was, “Still serious.”

Below that is another alleged post apparently aimed at former State’s Attorney Patrick Kenneally, stating, “Pat Kenney REMEMBER WHEN I ASKED U TO LET MY HUSBAND GET DRUG COURT. YAAAAAHHHHHH I DOOOOO. IM COMING FOR U [EXPLETIVE].”

Cappello’s husband was Christopher Cappello of McHenry, who pleaded guilty in 2019 to manufacturing and delivery of 15 to 100 grams of heroin, a Class X felony. He was sentenced to eight years in prison, court records show. Christopher Cappello died in 2021, according to an online obituary that lists Michelle Cappello as his wife.

On Feb. 5, Michelle Cappello also tagged President Donald Trump and posted a message saying he and his Secret Service placed her in a hospital and that she is the wife of Jesus.

She is due back in court March 24.