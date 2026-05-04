Gender, approximate age of skeletal remains determined after bones found in Kane County preserve

Raceway Woods near Carpentersville is part of the Forest Preserve District of Kane County A human skull was found in the park on Sunday, April 26, according to county officials. (Janelle Walker)

Skeletal remains found on April 26 in Raceway Woods in Carpentersville appear to be from a male in his 50s, according to the Forest Preserve District of Kane County Director of Public Safety Paul Burger.

“At least with a gender and age range, we can start to narrow down who this person might be, so that we can help bring closure to someone’s family,” Burger said in a release Monday.

No additional information was available as an analysis of the remains continue, including how long they were in the Carpentersville preserve, Burger said.

As the forensics team investigates, further details could take at least a month, Burger added.

Forest preserve district police opened a death investigation after a person walking in a remote, heavily wooded area of the Kane County preserve reported finding a skull. During the investigation and search of the area, additional bones were also found, Burger said.

The Kane County Coroner’s Office called in a board-certified forensic pathologist to help identify the remains.

Anyone with information related to this incident, is asked to call Burger’s office at 630-232-3415.