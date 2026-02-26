Woman accused of threatening McHenry County State’s Attorney in Facebook posts

An arrest warrant has been issued for a former Lake in the Hills woman who is accused of threatening to harm McHenry County State’s Attorney Randi Freese, court records show.

Michelle Cappello, formerly Michelle Hall, whose current address in the court system matches the location of a mental health facility in Robbins, is charged with threatening a public official, a criminal complaint in the McHenry County court shows.

Cappello is accused of threatening and tagging Freese’s Facebook profile in the public online post. According to the complaint, Cappello later commented on the same post saying she still meant it, according to the complaint. When asked about her post Cappello, “admitted to making the threat to State’s Attorney Randi Freese,” according to authorities.

In the post at about 6:30 p.m. Feb. 6, Cappello allegedly wrote: “Randi Freese IM GOING TO DRAG U BY YOUR HAIR FOR THE REST OF UR LIFE. I HOPE YOUR SCALP FALLS OFF U GRIMY [expletive]. UR MINE.”

The next day she allegedly wrote three comments under the post, one of which was, “Still serious.”

Under that is another alleged post apparently aimed at former State’s Attorney Patrick Kenneally, stating, “Pat Kenney ”REMEMBER WHEN I ASKED U TO LET MY HUSBAND GET DRUG COURT. YAAAAAHHHHHH I DOOOOO. IM COMING FOR U [EXPLETIVE]."

Her husband was Christopher Cappello of McHenry, who pleaded guilty in 2019 to manufacturing and delivery of 15 to 100 grams of heroin, a Class X felony. He was sentenced to eight years in prison, court records show.

Christopher Cappello died May 17, 2021, according to an online obituary that lists Michelle Cappello as his wife.

On Feb. 5, Michelle Cappello also tagged President Donald Trump and posted a message saying “DONALD TRUMP AND HIS SECRET SERVICE PLACED ME IN A HOSPITAL THAT THREATENED TO KELL ME, STOLE FROM ME, SMOKING CRACK IN MY FACE AND BEAT ME UP, IN FRONT OF STAFF IVE ASKED TO BE REMOVED BECAUSE THEY’RE THREATENING ME AND THEY ARNT COMING. I AM JESUS WIFE AND I DONT TAKE THESE THREATS LIGHTLY.”

In 2024, Michelle Cappello was given supervision on a charge of disorderly conduct. In that case, she listed her address at a Woodstock residence. She was accused in that case of threatening to kill another woman and burning her property, according to the complaint filed by a McHenry police officer.

In 2017 she pleaded guilty to manufacturing and delivery of 15 to 100 grams of heroin in Lake in the Hills and was sentenced to jail time, probation, public service and treatment, records show. In 2018 the sentence was modified to supervision. But in 2019 she was sentenced to 41/2 years in prison after violating conditions by possessing heroin while, Northwest Herald reporting and records show.

Cappello is the sister of Durelle Hall of Woodstock, who was convicted in 2017 of drug-induced homicide and is serving a 14-year prison sentence, according to court and Illinois Department of Corrections records. Documents show Cappello was named as a potential witness in her sister’s case.

Frees declined to comment and Kenneally could not be reached.