More high school students across McHenry County walk out of class to protest ICE

More students from schools across McHenry County walked out of class Friday to protest the actions of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

Students from both McHenry High School campuses walked significant distances to meet up and march Friday afternoon. The group of a couple dozen students marched throughout downtown McHenry holding signs, megaphones and Mexican, Puerto Rican and other flags.

McHenry High School Upper Campus Principal Greg Eiserman and Freshman Campus Principal Sean Sterner said in a statement sent to families before the protest that the school does not support walkouts “because they disrupt the educational process.”

“While we value students’ rights to express their views, we remain neutral and focused on providing a safe and productive learning environment for all students,” the principals said in the statement.

The statement continued: “Students who are not present in class will receive an unexcused absence (class cut) for each period missed, face the appropriate consequences for missing class and their parents or guardians will be notified.”

McHenry High School students walk down North Green Street protesting ICE on Feb. 13, 2026. (Michelle Meyer)

Dozens of Cary-Grove students walked out Friday morning, as well. The students marched from the school to Route 14 by McDonald’s and Jewel-Osco.

Crystal Lake-based Community High School District 155 officials said in a statement sent to staff and families the morning before the protest that the district does not “endorse walkouts that disrupt the educational process.”

“We will not encourage or discourage students from participating,” officials said in the statement. “Students who do not return to class will receive an unexcused absence for the periods missed.”

The walkout comes after students elsewhere in the country and the Chicago region conducted walkouts protesting ICE this week and last. Students from schools in Joliet, Oswego, Aurora and Bolingbrook were among those who took part in protests.

About 100 Crystal Lake Central students conducted their own walkout Monday.

While many were peaceful, one student protest in Aurora involving about 1,500 students led to arrests on Monday. Three male juveniles were taken into custody for allegedly resisting an officer, obstructing and improper walking in the roadway, authorities said. One of the juveniles was charged with aggravated battery for punching an officer, police said.

The Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office announced it is conducting an independent review into allegations that “excessive force” was used by the Aurora Police Department, the prosecutors’ office said in a news release.