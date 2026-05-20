Chicago man sentenced to 18 years for role in 2021 shooting at Oak Brook Mall

A Chicago man was sentenced Wednesday to 18 years in prison for his role in a 2021 shooting at the Oak Brook Mall two days before Christmas.

Steve Lane, 33, appeared in court in front of Judge Mia McPherson, where he entered a plea of guilty to one count of armed violence, a Class X Felony, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

About 5:44 p.m. Dec. 23, 2021, Oak Brook police responded to a call of shots fired at the Oak Brook Mall. Upon their arrival, officers found several individuals suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the release.

Following an investigation, authorities learned that Lane and another man, Tyran Williams, both of whom were armed, were involved in a verbal altercation that ultimately turned violent with shots being fired.

Authorities further learned that Lane struck and injured Williams during the incident before fleeing the scene. He was arrested at the mall a short time later following a brief foot pursuit.

When processing the scene, authorities found a Taurus 9 mm handgun in the area where Lane fled after the shooting. Authorities also learned that four innocent bystanders were struck by gunfire. These individuals were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and later released.

Williams was also transported to a local hospital for medical attention and was later released into custody. On Dec. 30, 2021, Williams posted bond and was released from custody. On March 15, 2024, he was shot and killed in Chicago, authorities said.

“First and foremost, on behalf of all the agencies involved in this matter, we are all extremely grateful that none of the injuries sustained by the innocent victims resulted in the loss of life,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “This display of such a complete and utter disregard for human life at a crowded mall just two days before Christmas is beyond comprehension.”