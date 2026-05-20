Sophia’s Swing dedicated at EC Smith Park in Dixon

Nicole Theobald and her daughter, Sophia, take the first ride on the newly dedicated Sophia’s Swing Friday, May 15, 2026, at EC Smith Park in Dixon. The Expression Swing promotes intergenerational play and inclusion. (Alex T. Paschal)

Dan Long taught a gathering crowd Friday at Dixon’s EC Smith Park about what makes Sophia Theobald a special 4-year-old. “She beat cancer two years ago,” the proud grandpa announced. “But she doesn’t care about that, she cares about adventures with mom, building forts with dad and dance parties with grandma.” She also cares about a special swing she discovered during a recent trip to Florida.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 6 Mom Nicole Theobald and Sophia take the first ride on the newly dedicated Sophia’s Swing Friday, May 15, 2026, at EC Smith Park in Dixon. The Expression Swing promotes intergenerational play and inclusion. (Alex T. Paschal)

When the family returned, they reached out to the Dixon Park District about what they could do to bring this Expression Swing to the community.

“It took us about two days to listen and order the swing and another several weeks for it to finally arrive,” Dixon Park District Director Duane Long said.

The swing will allow intergenerational play and inclusion and make time at the park more fun and relaxing for those with special needs.

Long also announced EC Smith Park will be getting a $120,000 upgrade in the fall. A recent grant is allowing the district to dismantle the aging equipment and install a new playground with rubberized flooring.