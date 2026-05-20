McHenry police chief gets city administrator nod, set for dual roles

McHenry Chief of Police John Birk was named interim city administrator at the Monday, May 18, 2026, McHenry City Council meeting. (Photo provided by the City of McHenry)

John Birk, McHenry’s chief of police since 2017, is now also in the dual role as McHenry’s city administrator.

He was appointed to the interim position unanimously by the McHenry City Council at its Monday meeting. Birk takes over for Suzanne Ostrovsky, who resigned May 6.

“Appointing an interim administrator is essential for ensuring that city operations continue uninterrupted. I am appreciative that Chief Birk is willing to step up ... to ensure the city doesn’t lose momentum as we head into a new fiscal year,” Mayor Wayne Jett wrote in a text.

Jett was not at the meeting, as he and other city staff were attending the Innovating Commerce Serving Communities convention in Las Vegas.

As chief of police, Birk oversees 87 employees, including a deputy chief, two division commanders, sergeants and other civilian and sworn officer roles.

As the city administrator, he will now have 156 employees, Birk said, adding that the department heads at both city hall and the police department are doing the day-to-day work managing staff.

“The department directors ... have 150 years of experience and knowledge in their roles,” Birk said.

How he will split his time between the two roles is something that is yet to be determined, Birk said.

“I’m confident Chief Birk will work diligently to ensure planned projects move forward and the hard work of our Leadership Team is realized. This is critical in my opinion,” Jett wrote.

Birk – who was one of three finalists for the role when Ostrovsky was hired – holds a master’s degree in criminal justice law enforcement administration and is a graduate of Northwestern University’s School of Police Staff and Command.

Birk’s current salary of $201,021 will see a pro-rated, $20,000 pay bump while he holds both roles.

Deputy Chief of Police Tom Walsh, who was slated to retire later this year, will remain on with a $10,000 pay bump.

It is not unusual in Illinois to have a police chief step into a municipal managerial role.

In 2013, former East Dundee police Joe Pena, who later became Channahon chief of police, was named Channahon’s village administrator.

Bensenville appointed its former chief, Dan Shultze, to the village administrator slot in August 2025.

Other chiefs-turned-city-administrators include Larry Jones in South Elgin, Gary O’Rourke in Streamwood and Danny Langloss in Dixon.

At this time, the McHenry Council is looking as it as a three-month commitment by Birk, Jett said, adding that either he or the Council can chose to terminate it at any time.

“Council and I will be evaluating all options to fill this position in a more permanent fashion,” Jett said.

He also acknowledged past business dealings with Birk. The two, along with a third mutual friend, built and sold property together “5 1/2 hours away” in Wisconsin a few years ago, Jett said.

“Our relationship only started because him and I [worked hard] during COVID and worked daily together to help McHenry and the county as a whole,” Jett said.