Oswego High School students walk out of class Friday to protest actions of ICE agents

Oswego High School students walk through downtown Oswego as part of a student walkout against the actions of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026. (Photo by Eric Schelkopf)

Oswego High School junior Alex Nieves doesn’t like to see the turmoil many families are facing because of the actions of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

Nieves and his fellow classmates participated in a walkout on Feb. 6 to protest the actions of ICE.

“Families are not supposed to be torn apart,” said Nieves, whose parents are from Mexico. “In America, it’s supposed to be the land of the free. We’re supposed to look for opportunities and build a future for our children. It’s just something that’s not right that is going on right now.”

Oswego High School students walk through downtown Oswego as part of a student walkout against the actions of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026. (Photo by Eric Schelkopf)

Nieves and his classmates walked out of Oswego High School shortly before noon. Many of them held signs condemning the actions of ICE as they walked through Oswego.

The protest ended with a rally at Hudson Crossing Park in downtown Oswego.

Nieves said he was pleased to see so many students participating in the walkout.

“We’re here to support each other along the way,” he said. “Hopefully this will spread a huge message around the nation.”

Oswego High School students participated in a walkout against the actions of ICE. The walkout ended with a rally at Hudson Crossing Park in downtown Oswego on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026. (Eric Schelkopf)

Cathy and Robert Perry are the parents of a Oswego High School student who participated in the walkout. They are proud of their daughter.

“It takes a lot of bravery to do something like this and I’m really proud of all these kids,” Cathy Perry said.

Robert Perry agreed.

“In the long run, this is their future,” he said. “It’s very much their future. It’s not ours. That time has passed. This is their future. They need to fight for what is right.”

Oswego School District 308 Superintendent Andalib Khelghati said in a message on the district’s website that the district respects and acknowledges the First Amendment rights of students to express their views and are committed to fostering student voice and advocacy.

“However, it is important for students and families to understand that any time a student is absent from class, standard school attendance policies apply,” he said. “Students who leave school for a walkout will be considered unexcused and appropriate consequences may follow in accordance with student rights and responsibilities.”

If students leave campus and later return, they must re-enter through the main entrance and complete check-in procedures before accessing the building, Khelghati said.

“We encourage families to speak with their students about exercising their voice and advocating for what they believe in, while doing so safely and making responsible choices,” he said in the post.

A flyer posted on social media states that Oswego East High School is planning a similar walkout on Feb. 13.