Several hundred Bolingbrook High School students march through streets protesting ICE

Several hundred high school students gather in front of the Bolingbrook Police Department on West Briarcliff Road after staging a school walk out to protest the actions of Immigration and Customs Enforcement activities across the country on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. (Photo by Jessie Molloy)

Students at Bolingbrook High School walked out of school late Friday morning to stage a protest against the actions of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents across the country.

Several hundred students left the school grounds and marched down West Briarcliff Road on their way to the Bolingbrook Police Department and Fountaindale Public Library.

Students were carrying signs and chanting “Get ICE off our streets.”

High school students in other northern Illinois communities held similar walk outs and protests on Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.